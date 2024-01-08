Bears WR DJ Moore advocates for Justin Fields in exit meeting, but open to change

When Bears general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus called wide receiver DJ Moore into his exit meeting Monday morning, he brought up quarterback Justin Fields to lobby for the team to stick with him.

Moore has been consistent in saying Fields should be the franchise’s future and said, “He’s the quarterback of the Chicago Bears until otherwise, and I don’t think that’s changing anytime soon.”

That depends on his definition of “soon,” as well as what Poles does with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. USC star Caleb Williams is widely thought to be an elite talent, and there are other options behind hm.

Moore said “it’ll be amazing” to have Fields back next season, but acknowledged there’s potential upside in the draft.

“Nobody really wants to start all the way over [with a rookie quarterback] and having a losing season again,” he said. “Or maybe [it’s like] Joe Burrow? You could have that kind of season. You never know. It’s hit or miss. We’re going to have to wait and see.”

The Bengals took Burrow No. 1 overall in 2020, and he was serviceable as a rookie before making a huge leap in Year 2 and leading them to a Super Bowl appearance.

Moore referenced the Panthers trading the Bears the No. 1 pick, a deal that included him, and said, “They made it hard on us right now.”

He also was asked about the Bears having so much draft capital — they pick first and ninth — and having the seventh-most salary-cap space, and said, “We might as well upgrade some spots and get the best at the positions that’s available and go from there.”

Moore had a career year in his first season with the Bears, leading them with 96 catches, 1,364 yards and nine touchdowns (one rushing).

