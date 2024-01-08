The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 8, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears WR DJ Moore advocates for Justin Fields in exit meeting, but open to change

Drafting a quarterback with the No. 1 pick could mean a difficult reset for the Bears, but it could be best for them in the long run.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears WR DJ Moore advocates for Justin Fields in exit meeting, but open to change
A photo of DJ Moore catching a pass in a game.

Moore had the best season of his career playing with Fields.

AP Photos

When Bears general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus called wide receiver DJ Moore into his exit meeting Monday morning, he brought up quarterback Justin Fields to lobby for the team to stick with him.

Moore has been consistent in saying Fields should be the franchise’s future and said, “He’s the quarterback of the Chicago Bears until otherwise, and I don’t think that’s changing anytime soon.”

That depends on his definition of “soon,” as well as what Poles does with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. USC star Caleb Williams is widely thought to be an elite talent, and there are other options behind hm.

Moore said “it’ll be amazing” to have Fields back next season, but acknowledged there’s potential upside in the draft.

“Nobody really wants to start all the way over [with a rookie quarterback] and having a losing season again,” he said. “Or maybe [it’s like] Joe Burrow? You could have that kind of season. You never know. It’s hit or miss. We’re going to have to wait and see.”

The Bengals took Burrow No. 1 overall in 2020, and he was serviceable as a rookie before making a huge leap in Year 2 and leading them to a Super Bowl appearance.

Moore referenced the Panthers trading the Bears the No. 1 pick, a deal that included him, and said, “They made it hard on us right now.”

He also was asked about the Bears having so much draft capital — they pick first and ninth — and having the seventh-most salary-cap space, and said, “We might as well upgrade some spots and get the best at the positions that’s available and go from there.”

Moore had a career year in his first season with the Bears, leading them with 96 catches, 1,364 yards and nine touchdowns (one rushing).

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Halas Intrigue podcast: Major decisions ahead
Luke Getsy’s offense falls flat in dreary Bears finale
QB Justin Fields says provisional goodbye to fans as Bears weigh options with No. 1 pick
Three takeaways from Bears’ 17-9 loss to Packers as focus shifts to president Kevin Warren
Bears’ 2024 opponents are set
Bears QB Justin Fields on Packers S Jonathan Owens’ hit that forced him out: ‘Y’all see it’
The Latest
Chicago police work the scene where a man was shot while riding on a Red Line train near 47th Street Red Line station, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Crime
Man on parole for armed robbery accused of brutal beating, robbery of woman aboard CTA Red Line train: CPD
The 61-year-old woman was found unresponsive aboard a train about 1:30 a.m. Thursday with cuts and bruises to her face, broken ribs and trauma to her body.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Tiger Woods
Golf
Tiger Woods, Nike apparently part ways after more than 27 years
Woods in a social media post thanked Nike co-founder Phil Knight for his “passion and vision” that brought Nike and the Nike Golf partnership with Woods together.
By Associated Press
 
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark drives to the basket against Rutgers guard Antonia Bates.
College Sports
Iowa moves up to No. 3 in women’s AP Top 25 poll
South Carolina and UCLA hold the top two spots.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 
Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan
College Sports
CFB Playoff: Will the Michigan ‘Wolves’ prey on Washington like they did Alabama?
The pick for Monday’s title game is in.
By Steve Greenberg
 
A person walks on a frozen Lake Michigan in a past winter.
News
Warmer winters mean less ice on Lake Michigan – hurting lake trout and whitefish
All of the Great Lakes are experiencing declining ice coverage in the winter, which could affect recreation and shorelines.
By Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco | WBEZ
 