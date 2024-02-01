Caleb Williams’ teammate Brenden Rice: ‘Have fun losing your job’ if you pass on him

MOBILE, Ala. — USC wide receiver Brenden Rice had a clear message to the Bears as they weigh whether to take quarterback Caleb Williams, his former teammate, with the No. 1 pick in the draft: Don’t mess this up.

Williams’ future has been widely debated, and criticizing his game or speculating about his character seems to have become a hobby for the media over the last few months, but Rice thinks it’s off-base.

“If you can risk [not picking him] and picking apart his game and letting him fall, have fun losing your job, man,” Rice told the Sun-Times at the Senior Bowl on Thursday. “Honestly, have fun. I’m proud of my quarterback.”

Bears general manager Ryan Poles said last month he is “wide open” to the options of drafting a quarterback or keeping Justin Fields and continuing to try to build around him. It’s the second year in a row he has held the No. 1 pick, and last year bypassed the chance to take a quarterback by trading down with the Panthers, which is how the Bears have the top selection this year.

Rice, the son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, had 45 catches for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns playing with Williams last season.

Williams, meanwhile, won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and threw 72 touchdown passes over his two seasons with the Trojans.

While his play is indisputable, NFL teams and the media have scrutinized his leadership. Rice thinks the negative opinions on Williams are from those who don’t have firsthand knowledge of what he’s like.

“I love him as a teammate,” Rice said. “That dude’s leader. I had some dark days out on that field my junior year. I had a lot of drops and a lot of inconsistency. And he knew how to bring the best out of me.

“I know he sits back and laughs at all of that [criticism]. He adds it to his drive, and it fuels his fire, and he goes ahead and just displays every day that he’s gonna be a leader and attack the day.”

