Sunday, February 11, 2024
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce bumps coach Andy Reid on sideline during Super Bowl

The two were separated by running back Jerick McKinnon.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Travis Kelce between plays.

Kelce had one catch for one yard in the first half.

Getty

LAS VEGAS — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ran down the sideline and bumped coach Andy Reid as he screamed at him during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII.

It was a jarring scene as Kelce yelled at Reid, who wasn’t looking at him and stumbled when Kelce made contact. Reid, 65, regained his balance and pointed Kelce away from him as running back Jerrick McKinnon intervened by pulling Kelce out of the confrontation.

Kelce’s eruption came after the Chiefs wasted a scoring opportunity when running back Isaiah Pacheco fumbled at the 49ers’ 9-yard line.

Kelce paced on the sideline with his helmet off after the issue with Reid.

The 49ers went into halftime up 10-3 on the Chiefs. Kelce had one catch for one yard.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 11 of 13 passes for 123 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions for a 106.1 passer rating in the first half.

