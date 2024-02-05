Packers CEO refers would-be amateur densive coordinator to the Bears

Even during the offseason, the Packers love to take jabs at the Bears.

According to FoxNews.com, while Green Bay was searching for Joe Barry’s replacement at defensive coordinator (a job that eventually went to Jeff Hafley), a Packers fan with absolutely no NFL experience decided to take a shot and apply for the job. The applicant, a cousin of Underdog Fantasy’s Dan McDermott, received a response from Packers CEO Mark Murphy, McDermott tweeted.

“Thanks so much for your cover letter and resume regarding our Defensive Coordinator position,” Murphy’s note read. “While your fantasy football experience is impressive, I regret to inform you that we have decided to go in a different direction.

“I hear the Bears have an opening — you look to be a perfect fit for them. Thanks again.”

There’s been no word yet if coach Matt Eberflus or new Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington took that personally.