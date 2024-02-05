The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 5, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Questions for Travis Kelce about Taylor Swift dominate opening of Super Bowl week

The Chiefs tight end drew at least twice as many people to his podium as star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Questions for Travis Kelce about Taylor Swift dominate opening of Super Bowl week
A photo of Travis Kelce talking to reporters.

Kelce says he’s chasing another championship ring to compete with Swift winning a Grammy for album of the year this week.

Getty

LAS VEGAS — The biggest star in the Super Bowl isn’t Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes .

It’s Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is dating the biggest star in the world: pop star Taylor Swift.

It’s hard to cast a shadow over Mahomes, but Kelce did so at Super Bowl opening night Monday. The crowd of people — some reporters, some not — around his podium at Allegiant Stadium was at least twice the size of that surrounding Mahomes.

And they mostly wanted to know about one thing.

‘‘Taylor’s fan base is absolutely unbelievable,’’ Kelce said. ‘‘The support they give her, the way they support what she loves in this world, it’s been awesome to see the NFL expand in that regard and hear how many young girls are getting into the game of football. . . . It’s been awesome to hear.’’

Swift isn’t believed to be in Las Vegas this week as she prepares for four shows in Tokyo, but she is expected to fly in for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

She won the Grammy Award for best album Sunday, and Kelce said that’s fueling his competitive side as he prepares to face the 49ers.

‘‘She’s rewriting the history books herself,’’ Kelce said. ‘‘I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware, too.’’

Swift’s victory at the Grammys was her fourth for album of the year. Kelce is chasing his third championship ring.

Swift also made worldwide news at the Grammys by announcing her upcoming album, ‘‘The Tortured Poets Department,’’ will come out in April.

‘‘I have heard some of it, and it is unbelievable,’’ Kelce said. ‘‘I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it drops.’’

The two began dating last year, and the first Chiefs game Swift attended was their 41-10 thrashing of the Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 3.

International flavor

Swift isn’t the only one making surprising announcements this week.

Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed the NFL’s first game in Brazil will be opening weekend with the Eagles as the home team. It will be held Friday, Sept. 6, against a yet-to-be determined opponent.

The Bears don’t play the Eagles this season and already are slotted to play a home game in London.

Goodell talked for nearly an hour, but the NFL limited media participation to invitation only. The annual Super Bowl news conference got uncomfortable for the league the last two years when veteran reporter Jim Trotter, who was working for NFL Media at the time, pressed Goodell about why NFL Media didn’t have any Black senior managers on staff.

When NFL Media didn’t renew Trotter’s contract, he sued the league for discrimination.

Allegretti’s chance?

With Chiefs All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney’s status in doubt for the Super Bowl because of a pectoral injury, former Illinois and Lincoln Way-East player Nick Allegretti is in line to start against the 49ers. He started for Thuney in the Chiefs’ victory against the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

‘‘It would mean a ton,’’ Allegretti said of the chance to start. ‘‘I’m living my dream in this profession. If I get the opportunity to start in America’s biggest football game, it would be an honor.’’

Allegretti, 27, has been with the Chiefs since they drafted him in the seventh round in 2019 but has played mostly on special teams during their championship runs. In three previous Super Bowl appearances, he started only in their loss to the Buccaneers.

Allegretti said playing for the Chiefs, who have gone 76-22 (including the playoffs) during his time with them, has been ‘‘a pretty crazy’’ experience.

‘‘You see greatness daily at practice,’’ he said. ‘‘I’m watching some of the greatest players of all time practice every day. It raises the standard of everyone.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Ex-Bears coach Matt Nagy believes he and QB Justin Fields are still on their way up
Packers CEO refers would-be amateur defensive coordinator to the Bears
NFL’s wheel of fortune spins for Luke Getsy — and Bears
Luke Getsy nearing deal to run Raiders’ offense
Bears’ Jaylon Johnson ready to play some hardball
Did Caleb Williams leave a Bears Easter egg on social media?
The Latest
Studio 1258 on Pulaski Road was the scene of a mass shooting early Sunday on Halloween weekend.
Crime
Lawsuit filed on behalf of 15 people wounded in mass shooting at North Lawndale Halloween party
The suit filed Monday on behalf of the victims alleges that the venue, Studio 1258, and the security company, Fearless Protection, failed to take measures to ensure patron safety.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
cpd-03.JPG
Crime
Austin residents on alert after sex assault
Police say a man followed a person from Lake Street and Central Avenue to a building in the 200 block of North Central Avenue on Jan. 11 and assaulted them.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
cpd-05.JPG
Crime
String of armed robberies reported between Lincoln Park, Loop and Austin
A string of 10 armed robberies began in Lincoln Park and moved west before hitting the Loop and ending in Austin.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Girl Scout Jordan Banks, 18, (right), and her mother, Candice Banks, (left) troop master of Troop 49999, stand outside their Evanston home selling Girl Scouts cookies on Monday. Jordan, who’s in her final year of Girl Scouts as an Ambassador, is raising money for a Gold Award and hopes to have a friendship bench installed in a nearby middle school
Food and Restaurants
Girl Scout cookie lovers, be prepared — for a dollar-a-box price hike: ‘People realize that the world is changing’
Girl Scouts of Chicago and Northwest Indiana opened booths over the weekend, marking the beginning of cookie season in the region. Sales run through mid-March.
By Audrey Hettleman
 
screen-shot-2024-02-05-at-5-10-04-pm.png
College Sports
Schools and their money are not soon parted
Big Ten-SEC alliance reeks of move to forestall inevitable payment of players.
By Rick Telander
 