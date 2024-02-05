Questions for Travis Kelce about Taylor Swift dominate opening of Super Bowl week

LAS VEGAS — The biggest star in the Super Bowl isn’t Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes .

It’s Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is dating the biggest star in the world: pop star Taylor Swift.

It’s hard to cast a shadow over Mahomes, but Kelce did so at Super Bowl opening night Monday. The crowd of people — some reporters, some not — around his podium at Allegiant Stadium was at least twice the size of that surrounding Mahomes.

And they mostly wanted to know about one thing.

‘‘Taylor’s fan base is absolutely unbelievable,’’ Kelce said. ‘‘The support they give her, the way they support what she loves in this world, it’s been awesome to see the NFL expand in that regard and hear how many young girls are getting into the game of football. . . . It’s been awesome to hear.’’

Swift isn’t believed to be in Las Vegas this week as she prepares for four shows in Tokyo, but she is expected to fly in for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

She won the Grammy Award for best album Sunday, and Kelce said that’s fueling his competitive side as he prepares to face the 49ers.

‘‘She’s rewriting the history books herself,’’ Kelce said. ‘‘I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware, too.’’

Swift’s victory at the Grammys was her fourth for album of the year. Kelce is chasing his third championship ring.

Swift also made worldwide news at the Grammys by announcing her upcoming album, ‘‘The Tortured Poets Department,’’ will come out in April.

‘‘I have heard some of it, and it is unbelievable,’’ Kelce said. ‘‘I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it drops.’’

The two began dating last year, and the first Chiefs game Swift attended was their 41-10 thrashing of the Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 3.

International flavor

Swift isn’t the only one making surprising announcements this week.

Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed the NFL’s first game in Brazil will be opening weekend with the Eagles as the home team. It will be held Friday, Sept. 6, against a yet-to-be determined opponent.

The Bears don’t play the Eagles this season and already are slotted to play a home game in London.

Goodell talked for nearly an hour, but the NFL limited media participation to invitation only. The annual Super Bowl news conference got uncomfortable for the league the last two years when veteran reporter Jim Trotter, who was working for NFL Media at the time, pressed Goodell about why NFL Media didn’t have any Black senior managers on staff.

When NFL Media didn’t renew Trotter’s contract, he sued the league for discrimination.

Allegretti’s chance?

With Chiefs All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney’s status in doubt for the Super Bowl because of a pectoral injury, former Illinois and Lincoln Way-East player Nick Allegretti is in line to start against the 49ers. He started for Thuney in the Chiefs’ victory against the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

‘‘It would mean a ton,’’ Allegretti said of the chance to start. ‘‘I’m living my dream in this profession. If I get the opportunity to start in America’s biggest football game, it would be an honor.’’

Allegretti, 27, has been with the Chiefs since they drafted him in the seventh round in 2019 but has played mostly on special teams during their championship runs. In three previous Super Bowl appearances, he started only in their loss to the Buccaneers.

Allegretti said playing for the Chiefs, who have gone 76-22 (including the playoffs) during his time with them, has been ‘‘a pretty crazy’’ experience.

‘‘You see greatness daily at practice,’’ he said. ‘‘I’m watching some of the greatest players of all time practice every day. It raises the standard of everyone.’’

