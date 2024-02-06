The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell: New Bears stadium would be ‘great opportunity’ for Super Bowl

Goodell steered clear of picking sides between the sites in Arlington Heights and Chicago, though.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Roger Goodell talking at a news conference.

The NFL typically awards one Super Bowl to a market that builds a new stadium.

LAS VEGAS — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell avoided picking sides as the Bears weigh the options of building a new stadium in Arlington Heights or Chicago, but said Monday either option would present a “great opportunity” for the Chicago area to host a Super Bowl and other major events.

“It’s important to the Chicago Bears and their fans, [and] it’s also important to that community,” Goodell said. “As we’ve seen [in Las Vegas], a great stadium can host additional events. That’s true in Chicago.”

The NFL typically awards one Super Bowl to markets that build a new stadium, especially an indoor one, though it keeps warm-weather destinations in its ongoing rotation. Areas like South Florida, New Orleans and Los Angeles, for example, have hosted multiple Super Bowls and will continue to do so, however the NFL also awarded it to Detroit, Minneapolis and New Jersey when new stadiums opened there.

“The domed stadium that they’re talking about, both downtown and potentially in Arlington, those are both great opportunities that they need to explore,” Goodell said.

