Super Bowl predictions: Chiefs vs. 49ers in Las Vegas

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers in Las Vegas:

Rick Morrissey

Chiefs, 31-24: Hard to pick against Patrick Mahomes, who has a 14-3 record in the playoffs and passing stats in that span — 4,802 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions — that would make a Bears quarterback, any Bears quarterback, blush. Season: 11-6.

Rick Telander

Chiefs, 30-27: You wonder if Mahomes, 28, is the new Tom Brady. Win this NFL Championship, his third, and he’ll be right on track, since Brady won four of his seven Super Bowl titles after age 37. Season: 11-6.

Scoop Jackson

Chiefs, 27-17: New Year’s Resolution: I’m never ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever doubting, betting against or predicting on the opposite side of Mahomes ever ever ever never again. In life! Even when he loses. Season: 12-5.

Patrick Finley

49ers, 21-20: All the 49ers’ losses this year have come in games in which left tackle Trent Williams or receiver Deebo Samuel — or both — either didn’t start or finish. The extra week off before the Super Bowl guarantees both will make it to the finish line. Season: 13-4.

Jason Lieser

Chiefs, 27-23: This is the worst Chiefs team of the Mahomes era, going just 11-6, yet here they are in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons. Their defense is unbelievable, and they’ve got Mahomes on the other side. He’s adding a third championship ring to his collection. Season: 10-7.

Mark Potash

Chiefs, 27-24: The 49ers are the better team if both teams play their “A” game. But as they already have proven twice in the postseason, the Chiefs don’t let you play your “A” game. Mahomes is the trump card. Season: 11-6.