The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Super Bowl predictions: Chiefs vs. 49ers in Las Vegas

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers in Las Vegas:

By  Patrick FinleyJason LieserMark PotashScoop JacksonRick Telander and Rick Morrissey
   
SHARE Super Bowl predictions: Chiefs vs. 49ers in Las Vegas
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

The Chiefs celebrate winning the AFC championship last month.

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers in Las Vegas:

Rick Morrissey

Chiefs, 31-24: Hard to pick against Patrick Mahomes, who has a 14-3 record in the playoffs and passing stats in that span — 4,802 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions — that would make a Bears quarterback, any Bears quarterback, blush. Season: 11-6.

Rick Telander

Chiefs, 30-27: You wonder if  Mahomes, 28, is the new Tom Brady. Win this NFL Championship, his third, and he’ll be right on track, since Brady won four of his seven Super Bowl titles after age 37.  Season: 11-6.

Scoop Jackson

Chiefs, 27-17: New Year’s Resolution: I’m never ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever doubting, betting against or predicting on the opposite side of Mahomes ever ever ever never again. In life! Even when he loses.  Season: 12-5.

Patrick Finley

49ers, 21-20: All the 49ers’ losses this year have come in games in which left tackle Trent Williams or receiver Deebo Samuel — or both — either didn’t start or finish. The extra week off before the Super Bowl guarantees both will make it to the finish line. Season: 13-4.

Jason Lieser

Chiefs, 27-23: This is the worst Chiefs team of the Mahomes era, going just 11-6, yet here they are in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons. Their defense is unbelievable, and they’ve got Mahomes on the other side. He’s adding a third championship ring to his collection. Season: 10-7.

Mark Potash

Chiefs, 27-24: The 49ers are the better team if both teams play their “A” game. But as they already have proven twice in the postseason, the Chiefs don’t let you play your “A” game. Mahomes is the trump card. Season: 11-6.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy inspired Chiefs
Ex-Bears Steve McMichael, Devin Hester, Julius Peppers make Hall of Fame: sources
Amid Chiefs’ roster shuffling, QB Patrick Mahomes keeps them on top
Bears season-ticket prices going up for 2024
Sorry, Bears fans, but Patrick Mahomes would have been great in Chicago
Now in Super Bowl with 49ers, safety Tashaun Gipson thought career was over after Bears stint
The Latest
georgia-mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
merlin-111465584.jpg
High School Basketball
Stout defense by Kiaya Johnson and Alana Shields leads Young past Phillips in Public League semifinal
The Dolphins punched their ticket to Saturday’s Public League title game to defend their championship.
By Kyle Williams
 
The Pritzker Military Museum &amp; Library at 104 S Michigan Ave. in the Loop, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. The museum and library are closing its Chicago location to consolidate items to a location in Wisconsin. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Entertainment and Culture
Pritzker Military Museum & Library closing Chicago location, retreats to Wisconsin
The museum, at 104 S. Michigan Ave., will close July 27 and join forces with the Pritzker Military Archives Center.
By Kade Heather
 
A proposed White Sox stadium in the South Loop.
White Sox
Here’s what a new White Sox ballpark in the South Loop could look like
New details have emerged of the plan for a new South Loop stadium, as well as what the team’s current Bridgeport home, Guaranteed Rate Field, would look like if converted to a soccer stadium.
By Fran Spielman
 
Pizza Hut is offering a limited edition “Goodbye Pie.”
Food and Restaurants
Pizza Hut’s ‘Goodbye pies’ to help Chicagoans through cheesy Valentine’s Day breakups
Through Feb. 14, customers can send their ex a simple message on custom packaging with a sweet and spicy pizza to ease the pain, Pizza Hut said in a press release.
By Sun-Times Wire
 