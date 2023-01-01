The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 1, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants Ian Mitchell to play to his strengths

Listed at just 5-11 and 193 pounds, Mitchell will never be confused with a big, rugged blueliner. Instead, Richardson hopes Mitchell shoots and moves the puck.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants Ian Mitchell to play to his strengths
Ian Mitchell returned to the Blackhawks’ lineup Sunday night.

Ian Mitchell returned to the Blackhawks’ lineup Sunday night.

Mark Humphrey/AP

A healthy scratch in the Blackhawks’ previous three games, defenseman Ian Mitchell drew back in Sunday against the Sharks. 

Listed at just 5-11 and 193 pounds, Mitchell will never be confused with a big, rugged blueliner. Instead, coach Luke Richardson wants to see Mitchell play to his strengths rather than trying to battle with opponents who are considerably heavier.

“Really, you just have to be smarter and get them in a position where they cut back, get through their hands and get going,” Richardson said. “So that’s how he’s going to have to play defense and that works to his game. We’ve talked about it, and he’s just got to make sure that he tries to really put that into his game plan, that he’s not defending a lot. Not that he’s terrible, he competes, it’s just that his game is moving the puck and playing offense and shooting the puck, so that’s what we want to see.”

Learning how to play that way can be tough for young players, and figuring out that method might be a key for Mitchell. Richardson recalled how smaller defensemen like Kimmo Timonen and Tobias Enström avoided physical confrontations they would lose because they were strong skaters adept at getting in good positions to go through an adversary’s hands.

“Sometimes that’s awkward for a bigger guy,” Richardson said. “A guy gets right underneath you and you can’t really do much. You can’t cross-check in this league anymore, so it actually works well for a smaller guy if you’re smart about it.”

Mitchell took the place of Caleb Jones and was expected to play on the Hawks’ second power-play unit.

Prospect pains

A pair of Hawks prospects suffered injuries that will keep them out of action for a while.

On Saturday, the IceHogs announced that goalie Arvid Soderblom was placed on injured reserve due to a groin injury, retroactive to Dec. 28. Rockford said Soderblom is expected to return in 2-3 weeks.

Meanwhile, playing for Canada against Sweden in the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, forward Colton Dach took a hit along the boards during the Canadians’ game Saturday and left the game. On Sunday, Dach was removed from the Canada roster.

Currently with WHL Kelowna, Dach followed in his brother’s footsteps in getting hurt playing for the Canadian junior team. Kirby Dach needed right wrist surgery after a collision during a Dec. 2020 pre-World Junior tournament game against Russia.

If needed

Sunday was the start of a seven-game homestand — and the IceHogs aren’t on the road until Jan. 7 — and Richardson was asked if that could compel the Hawks to call players up to get a different look.

If there are players added, it won’t be for the sake of it.

“We have to make sure we don’t just call up someone for a call-up and he’s in the wrong position and the wrong opportunity,” Richardson said. “[Lukas] Reichel’s not going to come in and kill penalties and be on the fourth line, that’s an energy line. That’s kind of a waste for him and us, so we want to make sure that fits but if there’s an opportunity, I’m all ears with the management.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
2023 visions: Bears win! (Oops.) Bulls get in! (Briefly.) And our baseball teams? Not all bad
Blackhawks’ drought of no power-play goals by defensemen lives into 2023
Rookie defenseman Isaak Phillips looks like gem in Blackhawks’ mud
A look back at Chicago sports in 2022, a year defined by heartbreak
Tyler Johnson speaking up to try to help Blackhawks: ‘At least we’re trying to work together’
Blackhawks undermined by poor finishing, awful turnover in loss to Blues
The Latest
Mississippi State’s Will Rogers is the SEC’s career leader in completions.
College Sports
ReliaQuest Bowl: Revamped Illinois secondary under the gun vs. Mississippi State ‘Air Raid’
Pass defense has been the Illini’s biggest strength, but that was with Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Police investigate the scene where four teens were shot near E 57th St and S Prairie St in Washington Park, Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Crime
1 dead, 3 wounded in Washington Park drive-by — 3rd slaying in Chicago on New Year’s Day
The victims were in a Kia driving north on Prairie Avenue at 57th Street when another car pulled along side them and someone inside opened fire, police say.
By David StruettEmmanuel Camarillo, and 1 more
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields getting sacked.
Bears
An embarrassment of epic proportions for the Bears in Detroit
A 41-10 loss reveals that $122.2 million in cap space won’t be able to fill all the team’s holes next season.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the C.W. Avery Family YMCA in Plainfield, Illinois, Friday afternoon, June 24, 2022.
Politics
Vice President Kamala Harris comes to Chicago on Wednesday to tout Biden administration accomplishments
President Joe Biden and top administration officials will fan out across the nation the day after Republicans take control of the House.
By Lynn Sweet
 
The Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier shares the midnight sky with a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve as Chicago revelers welcomed 2023 with a celebration at the pier.
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago rings in 2023 with fireworks and celebration at Navy Pier
The nighttime sky along the lakefront was peppered with a New Year’s Eve fireworks display on Saturday at midnight.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 