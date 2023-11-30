Travis Kelce looking to get on the ice with the Blackhawks

Sorry, Connor Bedard, the Blackhawks are already recruiting the next star player — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

In an episode of “New Heights,” a weekly podcast hosted by Taylor Swift’s boyfriend — er, Travis Kelce — and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce, the tight end expressed interest in getting on the ice with the Blackhawks.

“I wanna hit up the Blackhawks and get in net or something,” Travis Kelce quipped during the podcast.

He also gave a shoutout to Bedard — after stumbling over his last name a few times.

“I just know I love watching that dude play hockey,” he said.

The Blackhawks welcomed him with open arms on Twitter.

“our home is your home @tkelce! and you can just call him Bedsy,” the team posted Wednesday.

our home is your home @tkelce! and you can just call him Bedsy 😉 https://t.co/hO4YCdv9Iu — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 29, 2023

The interest in Chicago’s hockey team came as the brothers discussed a hypothetical question posed by a fan: “I got a hockey question. Who would you guys think would make the best hockey lineup for only using nfl stars?”

For the record, Travis Kelce chose himself and his brother, along with brothers J.J. Watt and Derek Watt, with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski.

The elder Kelce’s team was a bit more scientific. He chose J.J. Watt at center, the ultra-fast Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill at left wing and former Eagles QB Mike Vick at right wing.

Jason Kelce rounded out his defense with another Chicago legend, the late Bears linebacker Dick Butkus, joined by former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis and the late defensive tackle Tony Siragusa at goalie.

The star tight end already has history with the city’s sports teams — he and Swift debuted their relationship as the Bears lost to the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sept. 24.

