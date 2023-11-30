The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Travis Kelce looking to get on the ice with the Blackhawks

On an episode of ‘New Heights’ hosted by the Kelce brothers, the Chiefs tight end gave a shoutout to the Chicago team.

By  Katie Anthony
 Updated  
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with fans as he walks off the field after an NFL divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in 2022. Kelce expressed admiration for the Blackhawks Connor Bedard, but he had difficulty saying the name.

Associated Press

Sorry, Connor Bedard, the Blackhawks are already recruiting the next star player — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

In an episode of “New Heights,” a weekly podcast hosted by Taylor Swift’s boyfriend — er, Travis Kelce — and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce, the tight end expressed interest in getting on the ice with the Blackhawks.

“I wanna hit up the Blackhawks and get in net or something,” Travis Kelce quipped during the podcast.

He also gave a shoutout to Bedard — after stumbling over his last name a few times.

“I just know I love watching that dude play hockey,” he said.

The Blackhawks welcomed him with open arms on Twitter.

“our home is your home @tkelce! and you can just call him Bedsy,” the team posted Wednesday.

The interest in Chicago’s hockey team came as the brothers discussed a hypothetical question posed by a fan: “I got a hockey question. Who would you guys think would make the best hockey lineup for only using nfl stars?”

For the record, Travis Kelce chose himself and his brother, along with brothers J.J. Watt and Derek Watt, with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski.

The elder Kelce’s team was a bit more scientific. He chose J.J. Watt at center, the ultra-fast Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill at left wing and former Eagles QB Mike Vick at right wing.

Jason Kelce rounded out his defense with another Chicago legend, the late Bears linebacker Dick Butkus, joined by former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis and the late defensive tackle Tony Siragusa at goalie.

The star tight end already has history with the city’s sports teams — he and Swift debuted their relationship as the Bears lost to the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sept. 24.

