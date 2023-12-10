Blackhawks looking for Anthony Beauvillier to seize opportunity

During his NHL career, Anthony Beauvillier has generally been a dependable scoring option. His career-high is 22 goals, and last season when he split time between the Canucks and Islanders, he contributed 18.

He was not nearly as prolific this season in Vancouver, scoring twice in 22 games before the Blackhawks got him on Nov. 28 for a conditional fifth-round pick to help fill the void left by Corey Perry. Regardless of how it came about, the Hawks present an opportunity for Beauvillier that didn’t exist in Vancouver, where the Canucks have a deep and talented corps of forwards that includes former Hawk Sam Lafferty.

“In Vancouver, they just loaded up, they have a lot of players and ice time wasn’t there for him,” coach Luke Richardson said. “Some of their big players are really doing well early in the season, so there was really no power-play time for him there.”

Coming into Sunday’s game against the Capitals, Beauvillier had a goal in four appearances with the Hawks. Early on, Richardson likes Beauvillier’s speed and smarts, both of which should be useful as he gets more comfortable in his new surroundings.

Beauvillier’s ability to chip the puck forward and retrieve it also brings a different element.

“He’s good at that and putting it in an area where he can use his speed to go get it himself,” Richardson said. “Defensively, he’s very aware, so he’s got a good conscience to play with offensive players but also be in good spots defensively. That’s always a good key to have, for us to use in different spots.”

Bedard’s minutes

Entering Sunday, Connor Bedard was fourth on the team and tops among forwards in time on ice, averaging 19:15 per game. But in the Hawks’ prior two games, both at the United Center, Bedard’s playing time ticked down, following exactly 22 minutes on the ice during the Hawks’ 4-3 loss to Nashville.

On Thursday against Anaheim, Bedard played 16:10. Two days later against the Blues, Bedard was on the ice for 16:54.

Those numbers aren’t reflective of load management, a punishment or Richardson being displeased with the rookie’s play. Instead, it’s Richardson taking advantage of having the last change at home, going as far as preferring to use more experienced players to hold leads against attacking opponents who have pulled their goalies for an extra man.

“He’s not probably going to be part of that equation yet, but he’s a great player and he has good eye-hand coordination with stick abilities,” Richardson said. “At some point, we’d like him to be involved in that, but right now, that probably plays into ice time as well at the end of the game.”

Line ‘em up

On non-roster since Saturday, Kevin Korchinski missed the second straight game to tend to a family matter. Richardson did not have a timetable for Korchinski’s return and didn’t say whether he’d join the team on their upcoming road trip.

Ryan Donato (illness) skated early Sunday and was feeling better, but was not 100% strong and was held out. Richardson said Donato will be on the trip.

