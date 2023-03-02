Blackhawks expected to trade Max Domi to Stars for second-round pick
Domi had been the Hawks’ top remaining trade asset after accumulating 49 points in 60 games this season. AHL goaltenders Anton Khudobin and Dylan Wells will also be swapped in the deal. Depth forward Anders Bjork was acquired in a separate trade with the Sabres.
The Blackhawks are expected to trade Max Domi to the Stars before the NHL trade deadline Friday, per numerous reports, continuing their weeklong fire-sale.
The Hawks will also send AHL goaltender Dylan Wells to Dallas and, in return, receive a second-round draft pick and goaltender Anton Khudobin.
Khudobin’s inclusion makes the numbers work from a salary-cap perspective for the Stars. The 36-year-old goalie has spent most of the season in the AHL (posting an .899 save percentage there) but is in the final year of a contract with a $3.33 million cap hit. Wells’ inclusion simply balances out the goalie exchange.
That means the trade will functionally be Domi for a second-round pick, which had been the Hawks’ asking price for a while and made sense given other comparable forward rental trades around the NHL this week.
Domi has been excellent on- and off-ice since signing with the Hawks last summer. His 49 points in 60 games put him on pace for the second-best season of his career.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see Hawks circle back this summer — if he hits free agency — and consider re-signing him to a longer contract. Domi has expressed openness to that possibility, as well.
But in the meantime, he will boost the Stars’ top-six forwards group, which needed one more playmaker to put it over the top.
This story will be updated.