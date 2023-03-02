Blackhawks expected to trade Max Domi to Stars for second-round pick

The Blackhawks are expected to trade Max Domi to the Stars before the NHL trade deadline Friday, per numerous reports, continuing their weeklong fire-sale.

The Hawks will also send AHL goaltender Dylan Wells to Dallas and, in return, receive a second-round draft pick and goaltender Anton Khudobin.

Khudobin’s inclusion makes the numbers work from a salary-cap perspective for the Stars. The 36-year-old goalie has spent most of the season in the AHL (posting an .899 save percentage there) but is in the final year of a contract with a $3.33 million cap hit. Wells’ inclusion simply balances out the goalie exchange.

That means the trade will functionally be Domi for a second-round pick, which had been the Hawks’ asking price for a while and made sense given other comparable forward rental trades around the NHL this week.

Domi has been excellent on- and off-ice since signing with the Hawks last summer. His 49 points in 60 games put him on pace for the second-best season of his career.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Hawks circle back this summer — if he hits free agency — and consider re-signing him to a longer contract. Domi has expressed openness to that possibility, as well.

But in the meantime, he will boost the Stars’ top-six forwards group, which needed one more playmaker to put it over the top.

This story will be updated.

