The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 1, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks sign forward Ryan Donato as free agency opens

Donato signed a two-year contract Saturday with a $2 million salary-cap hit after producing 27 points in 71 games for the Kraken last season.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks sign forward Ryan Donato as free agency opens
Former Kraken forward Ryan Donato signed with the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Former Kraken forward Ryan Donato signed with the Blackhawks on Saturday.

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

The Blackhawks, as expected, have been quiet but not entirely silent during the opening of the NHL free agency market Saturday.

The Hawks did sign bottom-six forward Ryan Donato, 27, to a two-year contract with a $2 million salary-cap hit.

Donato tallied 27 points — 14 points and 13 assists — in 71 games with the Kraken last season and has actually hovered between 20 and 31 points in each of his five seasons in the NHL.

“Ryan adds depth and versatility to our team and will complement our forward group well,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “He will be a great addition to our system.”

With Connor Bedard, Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno, Corey Perry and now Donato all joining the Hawks’ forward lineup and Lukas Reichel and Cole Guttman ready to play in the NHL full-time, the Hawks are up to 16 forwards on the roster.

They won’t start the season with more than 13 or 14, which spells bad news for some depth players who spent all of last season in the NHL. Guys like MacKenzie Entwistle, Reese Johnson, Colin Blackwell and Boris Katchouk could be in jeopardy.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard’s first challenge with Blackhawks will be handling the enormous pressure
Blackhawks won’t be major players in NHL’s free-agent frenzy Saturday
Blackhawks’ Day 2 draft class headlined by Adam Gajan, Roman Kantserov
Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry’s rights from Lightning, hope to sign veteran
Blackhawks acquire draft pick from Islanders to buy out Josh Bailey
Blackhawks shocked to get speedy forward Oliver Moore with No. 19 draft pick
The Latest
JC Brooks performs in concert at the NASCAR Chicago festival on Saturday afternoon.&nbsp;
NASCAR In Chicago
JC Brooks Band kicks off NASCAR Chicago concert series on day 1 of street racing extravaganza
In addition to the street races, the event has a short lineup of music performances planned for both days, kicking off Saturday with the only local Chicago act of the weekend, the dynamic indie-soul troupe The JC Brooks Band.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Kristin and Duane Tabinski
NASCAR In Chicago
Family of audio specialist who died at NASCAR course ‘still waiting for answers’
Duane Tabinski, 53, had been hired to produce audio for “pre-race celebrations” at Chicago’s NASCAR race this weekend. He’s survived by his wife, five children and seven grandchildren.
By Violet Miller
 
Chicago_TV_Compound_1.jpg
Sports Media
NBC brings Super Bowl-sized coverage for NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Following its “radio-style” blueprint from Watkins Glen, NBC will position commentators in four spots on the city streets, in addition to the pit reporters and studio crew.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky - Game Five
Chicago Sky and WNBA
James Wade leaving Sky for assistant coaching position with Raptors
In five seasons Wade coached the Sky to an 81-59 overall record and was 13-8 in the playoffs.
By Annie Costabile
 
Dirksen Federal Courthouse.
Crime
Winnetka man faces up to a year in prison for price gouging N95 masks early in pandemic
Krikor Topouzian, 62, was found guilty Thursday of buying nearly 80,000 masks in the early months of the pandemic and selling them at large markups even as friends and law enforcement warned him of the products’ “scarce” material designation during the international crisis.
By Violet Miller
 