Blackhawks sign forward Ryan Donato as free agency opens

The Blackhawks, as expected, have been quiet but not entirely silent during the opening of the NHL free agency market Saturday.

The Hawks did sign bottom-six forward Ryan Donato, 27, to a two-year contract with a $2 million salary-cap hit.

Donato tallied 27 points — 14 points and 13 assists — in 71 games with the Kraken last season and has actually hovered between 20 and 31 points in each of his five seasons in the NHL.

“Ryan adds depth and versatility to our team and will complement our forward group well,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “He will be a great addition to our system.”

With Connor Bedard, Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno, Corey Perry and now Donato all joining the Hawks’ forward lineup and Lukas Reichel and Cole Guttman ready to play in the NHL full-time, the Hawks are up to 16 forwards on the roster.

They won’t start the season with more than 13 or 14, which spells bad news for some depth players who spent all of last season in the NHL. Guys like MacKenzie Entwistle, Reese Johnson, Colin Blackwell and Boris Katchouk could be in jeopardy.

This story will be updated.

