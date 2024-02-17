The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Blackhawks notes: Kevin Korchinski temporarily benched against Senators after mistake

Korchinski didn’t play the final 11 minutes of the second period Saturday after an “ill-advised” pinch, but coach Luke Richardson thought the rookie defenseman showed “growth” with a better third period.

By  Ben Pope
   
Kevin Korchinski

Kevin Korchinski was temporarily benched in the Blackhawks’ win over the Senators on Saturday.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photos

The Blackhawks' 3-2 win Saturday against the Senators felt good, but the Senators' 37-25 advantage in scoring chances told a different story than the final score.

The Hawks bled odd-man rushes, particularly in the second period, and coach Luke Richardson thought rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski was involved in or responsible for a few too many of them.

In one glaring instance, Korchinski made what Richardson called an "ill-advised" decision to pinch down the boards with the Senators in full possession, allowing Vladimir Tarasenko to spring a counterattack. Petr Mrazek made the save, but Korchinski was benched for the remainder of the second period — more than 11 minutes' worth — as a result.

"[He had] a little tunnel vision, not checking out where [our high forward] was," Richardson said. "We had given up too many two-on-one [rushes] in the game, so it was just something to let him see. But I thought he reacted well and made some really good passes in the third period, so that's the growth of a young guy."

Richardson also talked to Korchinski about not panicking when a pass does get through him on a two-on-one rush. On the Senators' first goal, for which Korchinski was the last man back, Tim Stutzle slid a pass across to Claude Giroux. Korchinski then rushed to Giroux, letting Giroux slide the puck back over to Stutzle for a tap-in.

"Petr's going to have one push, and he'll probably make that save," Richardson explained. "But he can't make the push and then push back, so we've got to make sure we protect him on the back side."

Korchinski ended up logging 13:32 of ice time — one second above his season low.

Yes, it’s boring

Hawks forward Joey Anderson can appreciate a defensive style — that's pretty much his style, after all. But he's well aware of the fact the Hawks' recent tendency to allow few goals and score even fewer leads to rather boring hockey.

"Obviously, there's been a big emphasis on that defensive side of the game," Anderson said. "I don't think we're a team that's going to run scores up, and we're probably not going to get into a lot of shootout games where it's 6-6. So when you realize that, now you have to make sure you're bearing down defensively and just build out from there.

"It's just been a hair off coming up the ice — just a half-step out of sync as a group. That has led to a lot of boring play — just 'meh' in the middle. We get it out, put it in, they come back out and it gets into a little circle like that. It's tough to create anything like that."

Anderson actually leads all Hawks forwards in five-on-five scoring-chance ratio this season. His stat line, however, has stagnated at eight points (two goals and six assists) in 28 games.

Stauber makes history

Hawks goalie prospect Jaxson Stauber became the first goalie in AHL history to post a shutout and score a goal in the same game for Rockford on Friday. Leading the Wolves 3-0 in the final minute, Stauber corralled a dump-in and shot the puck 200 feet into the empty net — then put the finishing touches on a 24-save outing.

It represented a heartwarming moment in an overall difficult season for Stauber, who has now been ruled out day-to-day with a right hip strain. He's 7-7-3 with an .894 save percentage for Rockford.

