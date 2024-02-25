The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Patrick Kane returns to Chicago as Blackhawks opponent for first time

“Driving back downtown, seeing the skyline and everything like that, it hits home a little bit more,” the legendary Hawks-turned-Red Wings forward said Sunday.

By  Ben Pope
   
Patrick Kane returns to Chicago as Blackhawks opponent for first time
Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane returns to Chicago on Sunday with the Red Wings.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Patrick Kane still remembers how he felt the first time he drove into downtown Chicago as an incoming Blackhawks rookie in 2007.

"I was just overwhelmed with the traffic and the city and everything," Kane said Sunday. "You’re like, ‘I’m not going to be able to do this.’ I’m from a little town like Buffalo and never had to deal with anything like this. I was so wrong about that. it’s such an amazing sports town, amazing city. I appreciate the fans and all the people in the city as much as you possibly can."

On Saturday night, driving back into Chicago as an opponent for the first time — having just led the Red Wings to a dominant win over the Blues hours earlier back in Detroit and anticipating Sunday's much-anticipated Hawks vs. Wings matchup — Kane felt a very different feeling: nostalgia.

"Seeing the skyline and everything like that, it hits home a little bit more," he said. "I’m sure it’ll all come back to me tonight. ... I keep thinking I’m not going to have too much emotion, but you never know once those things go down."

Kane's return is one of two massive storylines Sunday, competing with Chris Chelios' jersey retirement on the most anticipated day of the Hawks' season. As of midday Sunday, the cheapest United Center seat available on the ticket resale market was going for over $200.

Kane said he has 20 to 25 friends and family in town to attend the game. He's also excited to watch Chelios' ceremony and catch up with some former teammates in town to attend the ceremony. Legendary former Hawks defenseman Duncan Keith, for example, was already in the building for Friday's Hawks-Jets game.

"Someone was telling me yesterday not to just keep walking [down the hallway] to the Blackhawks' room," Kane said. "You have to turn right at some point to go to the visitor’s room. It'll be a little bit different. I’ve never been in that room except for one or two days in training camp."

This story will be updated.

