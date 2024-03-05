Blackhawks shut out by Avalanche again as Caleb Jones bests brother

DENVER — Around this time last year, Seth and Caleb Jones were enjoying their longest stint together as a Blackhawks defensive pairing together.

The Hawks obviously didn’t re-sign Caleb Jones last summer, however, and after a quick stop with the Hurricanes, he wound up as a depth defenseman for the Avalanche, bouncing in and out of the lineup this season.

On Monday, Caleb not only made his first appearance since Jan. 15 but also faced Seth for the first time in the NHL — and he came out on top, in unsurprising fashion.

The Avalanche routed the Hawks 5-0, dealing the visitors their 22nd consecutive road loss while shutting them out for the third time this season.

"We just need to find a way to play together as a team instead of everyone trying to do it themselves, playing individually," an irritated Seth Jones said. "It ends up in the back of our net when that happens.

"So we've got to block shots for each other. We've got to backcheck for each other, forecheck for each other [and] be on time when you’re supposed to be on time. When you a lose a faceoff, do your assignment and know your assignment. Just the little details of the game aren’t there at the moment."

Obscure Avalanche backup goalie Justus Annunen, who had previously made just eight career NHL appearances, continued his domination of the Hawks. The young Finn recorded a 24-save shutout last week in Chicago, then followed it up with a 36-save shutout Monday — including a stone-cold stop on a Connor Bedard breakaway in the second period.

"We've got to find a way to get it across the line," coach Luke Richardson said. "Our power play had some good 'O'-zone time, but we didn't have enough quality shots. When you talk about quality shots, that's where we really got to look to improve. We're improving on our entries and our time in there but not the quality of actual shots."

Nathan MacKinnon racked up two goals and two assists for Colorado. The Hart Trophy candidate has now recorded a point in all 30 of his home games this season.

Jones vs. Jones

It's strange the two Jones brothers never squared off during their pre-Hawks tenures with the Blue Jackets and Oilers, but they actually never did. Their parents — including their father, Denver Nuggets assistant coach Popeye Jones — were both in attendance at Ball Arena to see their battle Monday.

Caleb earned an assist when he blasted a point shot that deflected off several legs — the last of which belonged to Zach Parise — and past Petr Mrazek for the Avalanche's fourth goal.

"[We] played together, which we never thought we would do, before we played against each other, which was crazy," Seth said. "He looked good tonight...[and] he’s enjoying himself."

Barring some injuries, though, Caleb likely won't play a significant role on the Avalanche come playoff time. They're in good shape with Cale Makar, Devon Toews, Bowen Byram and Samuel Girard forming their top four.