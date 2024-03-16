The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Lukas Reichel returns to Blackhawks refreshed and reunited with Andreas Athanasiou

After a month-long AHL stint during which he believes he succeeded in building back some confidence, Reichel will skate on a new-look third line with Athanasiou and Nick Foligno on Sunday against the Sharks.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Lukas Reichel returns to Blackhawks refreshed and reunited with Andreas Athanasiou
Lukas Reichel

Lukas Reichel believes he feels more confident coming back to the Blackhawks this weekend.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Lukas Reichel arrived at Fifth Third Arena for Blackhawks practice Saturday feeling an unexpected emotion: nervousness.

Despite playing 50 games already for the Hawks this season, a month away from the team — during a demotion to the AHL intended to help him reset — made him almost feel like the new guy again.

"You don't want to be bad in the first practice," Reichel said, chuckling. "Actually, my first shot was almost in the net [above the glass], so it was pretty bad. Guys were laughing. But after that, I felt it was good. It was fun seeing the guys again."

Reichel's season has been so mentally taxing that it has probably felt like two or three seasons. Full of twists and turns, almost none of them planned or positive, he returns to the NHL for the 15-game stretch run desperately needing things to finally go well.

Although it will be difficult to know with certainty until he takes the ice Sunday against the Sharks, he does at least feel rejuvenated and prepared to get his career back on track.

"[I have] confidence making plays again," Reichel said.

Added coach Luke Richardson: "We’re hoping that we’ll see a more confident, dominant performance from him."

When the Hawks informed Reichel over the weekend of Feb. 17-18 that he would be sent down to Rockford, he outwardly received the news well, based on what Richardson and general manager Kyle Davidson said at the time. 

Internally, however, Reichel was ticked off — albeit likely more at himself, for squandering his biggest opportunity yet to prove himself to be a bonafide NHL contributor, than anyone else.

"But then the next day, I woke up and I said: 'I'm going to turn this around, try my best down there, help this team win and have a winning mentality,'" he recalled. "I think it worked out pretty good."

He tallied seven points in nine games during his solid if not earth-shattering AHL stint, and Rockford went 7-2-0 in those nine games. That impressive record was encouraging not only because he contributed to team success but also because the mood around him was exciting and uplifting.

"He seemed like he was making progress, for sure, and hopefully that leads to some success up here," Richardson said. "He’s had it here before. Maybe last year’s path was what he needed to do again. Some peoples’ paths are multiple times [up and down], and sometimes it’s once."

Richardson shuffled the forward trios Saturday, creating a new third line with Andreas Athanasiou centering Reichel and Nick Foligno. Tyler Johnson moved up into Foligno's spot on the first line (next to Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev), Taylor Raddysh moved down to the fourth line (next to Landon Slaggert and Ryan Donato) and MacKenzie Entwistle slid out of the lineup.

The Hawks hope the Reichel-Athanasiou tandem proves as effective as it did late last season, when Reichel tallied seven of his 12 even-strength points (in 23 games) alongside the speedster.

They didn't click nearly as much early this season — the Hawks were outscored 3-0 during their 60:51 of ice time together — but that was with Reichel at center and Athanasiou on the wing. Then the latter got injured and the experiment was dead.

This time, the positions are reversed, and Richardson talked to both of them about trying to rekindle that chemistry. Athanasiou has also been excellent in his first two games back in the lineup. He looked like the team's best player Friday during an awful performance against the Kings.

"They’re kind of like-minded in their speed, and they should be at the same pace," Richardson said. "And Nick will be a good complement to do some work in front of the net and [in] the corners and keep them going, keep them on target."

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks blown out by Kings, spoiling Landon Slaggert’s debut
In Taylor Raddysh, Connor Bedard has found his Blackhawks ‘older brother’
After long slump, Blackhawks’ Ryan Donato finding rhythm by shooting and forechecking
Blackhawks reach settlement with Corey Perry over threatened contract grievance
Will Blackhawks keep Philipp Kurashev with Connor Bedard next season?
Blackhawks hammer Ducks as Connor Bedard-led scoring surge continues
The Latest
Ambulance hospital emergency file photo
News
Man dies in Austin crash
About 11:50 p.m., the man lost control in the 4900 block of West Madison Street and struck a parked semi-truck, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
IMG_2071.jpg
Bears
New Bears WR Keenan Allen says he’s ‘friendly’ for quarterbacks
The Bears traded a fourth-round pick for Allen on Thursday.
By Jason Lieser
 
CFFC at CLB - MLS 2024
Chicago Fire
Fire hope to bask in sunshine against CF Montreal
Saturday’s match has an afternoon kickoff, a rarity that required the Fire to adjust to the schedule.
By Brian Sandalow
 
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th and California.
City Hall
City to consider $5.5 million payout to wrongfully convicted man who now faces kidnapping charges
Ricardo Rodriguez was released from prison in 2018, after claiming he was framed by CPD detective Reynaldo Guevara. A year later, prosecutors claim, he joined a bungled ransom plot.
By Andy Grimm
 
Swanson 2_CREDIT_Gretchen Schneider.jpg
Red Stars
Mallory Swanson is at the center of the Red Stars new era
Nearly 52 weeks later, Swanson is on the other side of her rehab, gearing up for her fourth season with the Red Stars. Swanson and the team open the NWSL season Saturday on the road against the Utah Royals at 6:30 p.m.
By Annie Costabile
 