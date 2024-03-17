The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Blackhawks notes: Connor Bedard thankful for ‘super respectful’ Chicagoans

Bedard doesn’t mind getting recognized on his afternoon walks around the city. Plus, Alex Vlasic is “definitely thinking” about his upcoming contract negotiations.

By  Ben Pope
   
Connor Bedard

Fans flock to Connor Bedard everywhere, like in this photo from Arizona.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Connor Bedard enters the final month of his first NHL season Monday, winding down toward the season finale April 18 against the Kings.

At this point, he has grown a lot more comfortable not only on the Blackhawks but in Chicago — an initially overwhelming place for an 18-year-old. So, as he has gotten to know the city, what has surprised him the most?

"Probably just how many restaurants there are," Bedard said. "Every time I’ve talked to a new person, they give me something new. I think that’s pretty funny."

He hasn't actually tried many of those recommendations yet. That's because, since the team has no choice but to eat out constantly when on the road, he's typically in the mood to cook for himself when at home.

He does like to go for walks on his free afternoons, though, which creates plenty of opportunities for him to get recognized by strangers.

He joked that he's not exactly wearing a signed No. 98 jersey on those walks, but he's not trying to hide, either. Based on how he interacts with screaming kids at Fifth Third Arena before and after practices, he's typically happy to oblige adoring fans' requests. And he has found Chicagoans to be a generally friendly bunch.

"Here and there, I'll get a 'hello' or something, but people are super respectful," he said. "That's a great thing. They're not really bugging me too much. I don't mind if someone asks for a picture or whatever, but usually it's just a, 'Hello, how are you?' sort of thing. That's been really nice."

Sentimental Vlasic

Young defenseman Alex Vlasic has played at his top form over the past few weeks after dipping slightly in mid-February, when he admitted his energy levels felt "sluggish."

But now only 14 games remain in his first full NHL season, and he's wondering where it all went.

"It's pretty crazy to think there's not too many games left; it's flying by," Vlasic said. "You have to enjoy it and live in the moment. Looking back on the rest of the year, it's like, 'Whoa, where did it go?' You almost wish you enjoyed it a little bit more while it was going on — not the losses and stuff, but just being around the guys. Because once the year is over, it's pretty boring."

The good news is there are many, many more NHL seasons yet to come for a 22-year-old as talented as him. Before those come, though, he and his agent will have to negotiate a new contract.

He's a pending restricted free agent for the first time, and he and Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson will both have to decide whether they want to pursue a long-term contract or a shorter-term "bridge" deal in negotiations. Vlasic said conversations so far have not been "too deep."

"But [I'm] definitely thinking about it," he added. "It's in the back of my head right now. Hopefully at the end of the year, I'll be able to work something out."

Injury updates

Reese Johnson, despite some hideous bruises, is progressing well through concussion protocol after getting socked in the nose by Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov on Tuesday, Richardson said. Johnson nonetheless won't go on the Hawks' three-game California road trip this week.

Connor Murphy remains "week-to-week" with an unknown lower-body injury, putting into question whether he'll return this season. Richardson said Murphy recently saw a specialist in Vancouver to get new advice for his recovery process.

