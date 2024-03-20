The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

For Blackhawks’ young players, building strength, tenacity is top priority moving forward

Kevin Korchinski has become the case study for Luke Richardson’s message to Hawks rookies about getting tougher and meaner, and Korchinski tried his best to do so during an intense practice Wednesday.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE For Blackhawks’ young players, building strength, tenacity is top priority moving forward
Kevin Korchinski

Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski, seen here battling with Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin earlier this season, needs to build strength.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

IRVINE, Calif. — Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson mentioned Tuesday that Kevin Korchinski needs to get meaner.

"Kevin is the greatest kid in the world; he's a really nice kid," Richardson said. "He's got to get a little bit of an edge that he's not letting anybody into that crease."

The rookie defenseman physically responded Wednesday, trying to show he can indeed get meaner.

During practice at the Ducks' facility, Richardson skated the Hawks through one-on-one battle drills involving boxing out around the net — an area of weakness in both recent losses to the Kings.

Korchinski and veteran forward Nick Foligno were first up, and they went at it like it was the Stanley Cup Final. Korchinski initially tied Foligno up and they both fell to the ice. Then Korchinski gave Foligno a cross-check from behind, and then Foligno got up and shoved Korchinski off-balance.

Afterward, Foligno — who is basically a player-coach at this point — banged his stick on the boards and gave Korchinski a head-tap, recognizing a job well done.

"That's just part of learning your strength as a kid," he said later. "He's playing against men. Maybe you're not sure if you can size up with them. Then you realize you have it in you to battle and compete.

"That's not just Kevin; that's every young kid that has a little more to give. Sometimes you defer like, 'Oh, they're older and I'm not going to get there.' But you've got to show you can push back."

Foligno is right: all of the Hawks' young players ought to heed the same advice. Lukas Reichel comes to mind most of all. He, too, needs to improve significantly at winning puck battles and maintaining possession through contact. But Connor Bedard, Landon Slaggert, Alex Vlasic, Wyatt Kaiser and others fall in the same boat, too.

It's partly about shifting one's mentality upon realizing how much strength and roughness is required to succeed at the professional level. Those are things none of these highly rated prospects needed to do much to succeed at the junior or college level.

It's partly about gaining experience and familiarity with what NHL referees will and won't call. Subtle grabs and shoves that aren't quite severe enough to get penalized, for instance, can really help.

And it's partly about purely gaining muscle and weight — a process that takes time. That will be the No. 1 thing for Korchinski and Reichel to focus on this summer, as it will be moving forward for every up-and-coming Hawks prospect after their first full NHL seasons.

"Kevin has it in him," Richardson said. "He's got real sturdy legs, [which] shows that he's got the strength to skate in this league. It's just [about] getting underneath and getting inside guys before they get set in position."

Said Foligno: "You [eventually] start to notice, when you're bodying up with guys, that you're starting to push them around a little bit."

One of many major reasons why Bedard has thrived as a rookie is his strength — he's already nearly as strong as any 5-9 forward could possibly be — and his tenacity that exceeds even his strength.

"I want to have the puck, obviously," Bedard said. "You're not going to get it as much if you're waiting. For me, that's something I've had to get better at throughout the year — going to get it. ... [It's about] being smart with your stick and knowing how to get [opponents] off-balance without blowing them up."

Not everyone can immediately be Bedard-like, though. Richardson mentioned Kings forward Adrian Kempe, now in his eighth NHL season, as an example of someone who built up those attributes over time.

"I remember when [Kempe] was a younger, skinnier kid, he didn't play like that," Richardson said. "But now he has grown and learned. That's what we have to do now."

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Chris Simon, former NHL enforcer, dies at 52
Blackhawks lose to Kings after Wyatt Kaiser returns, Colin Blackwell falls
For many Blackhawks, watching NHL games on TV keeps even nights off entertaining
Blackhawks’ rematches against Kings will force them to learn how to adapt tactically
Kevin Korchinski demonstrates progress as Blackhawks rally past Sharks
Blackhawks notes: Connor Bedard thankful for ‘super-respectful’ Chicagoans
The Latest
Mayor Brandon Johnson answers questions from the press after a City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday, March 20, 2024.
Elections
Defiant Brandon Johnson vows to keep fighting after ‘Bring Chicago Home’ referendum falls short
But under repeated questioning after Wednesday’s City Council meeting, the mayor refused to say exactly what he would do to continue that fight. Nor would he say whether he would try to place the referendum, perhaps in simplified form, on the ballot in a future election or search elsewhere for additional revenue.
By Fran Spielman
 
Interim Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson. Thursday, March 30, 2016. Brian Jackson/For the Sun-Times
City Hall
Judge tosses sexual harassment lawsuit against former top cop in Chicago, says evidence fell short
“The unfortunate reality is that relationships between supervisors and subordinates can be fraught,” U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo wrote. “It may well be that Donald in fact did not want or enjoy her relationship with Johnson. The problem is one of proof.”
By Jon Seidel
 
NCAA One-Bid Wonders Basketball
College Sports
March Madness: 3 reasons Illinois fans should be (maybe a bit?) worried about Morehead State
It’s not wild and crazy to think the 14th-seeded Eagles might have a chance in the teams’ NCAA Tournament opener.
By Steve Greenberg
 
RUNWAY606-032124_5.jpg
Education
CPS launches fast track to STEM master’s degrees
The Runway 606 program, starting this fall, will allow any CPS student with a 2.5 GPA to apply for dual enrollment with City Colleges of Chicago and a pathway to earn a technology-based degree at Illinois Institute of Technology.
By David Struett
 
Cubs lefty Jordan Wicks throws live batting practice at the team's spring training complex in Mesa, Arizona. 02-18-2024
Cubs
Why Shota Imanaga and Jordan Wicks pitched in minor-league games Wednesday
The Cubs had a bullpen day against the A’s.
By Maddie Lee
 