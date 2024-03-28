Blackhawks notes: Jarred Tinordi haunted by inconsistency in disappointing season

KANATA, Ontario — Jarred Tinordi filled his role as a physical depth defenseman for the Blackhawks so well last season that the team began contract-extension talks in March and solidified a new deal in April. Tinordi, a career-long journeyman, felt like he had found a home.

This season, however, has been a major disappointment. The 32-year-old defenseman has not played nearly as well, the team hasn't improved like he hoped and his playing time has dwindled.

"It was an up-and-down year," Tinordi said. "I would've liked to be a little bit more consistent, but it is what it is."

Perhaps the only constant throughout his Hawks tenure has been injuries, which isn't ideal. Last season, he was limited to 44 games due to hip, jaw and knee issues. This season, he missed time in November with an oblique injury, in December with a concussion and in February with a groin strain.

"I play physically — I don't think that part is ever going to go away — so you limit it and take care of your body," he said. "If you have to miss a game or two here and there, it's worth what I'm doing on the ice."

Tinordi currently feels the best he has in a while, particularly in his hips and legs, but he's missing games as a healthy scratch instead. Thursday's matchup against the Senators marked the fourth time in the last five games that he hasn't been dressed, and he fell flat the one time he did play (last week against the Ducks). He's stuck on 45 appearances for the season.

Coach Luke Richardson mentioned the absence of Connor Murphy, alongside whom Tinordi played his best hockey last season, as a factor in his struggles. At this point, it seems unlikely that he will receive another contract for next season.

"It seems like he's trying to find that way back to [last year's success] and trying a little too hard," Richardson said. "Sometimes that means holding onto the puck a little too long or looking for the perfect play.

"Especially [for] defensive defensemen, time and space closes in on you quickly because your stick is so long and your body is long. You're basically presenting the puck to the other team a lot earlier than some of the smaller guys. He has gotten himself in trouble where he's looking for the perfect play and somebody gets a stick on it, and now he's...scrambling."

Eastern front

In the weird-stats department, Hawks forward Philipp Kurashev has been much more productive against the Eastern Conference than against the Western Conference so far in his career.

In 79 career games against Eastern teams (entering Thursday), he has averaged 0.56 points per game and scored on 12.5% of his shots on goal. In 123 games against Western teams, conversely, he has averaged 0.40 points and scored on 7.3% of his shots.

Kurashev was dumbfounded but amused when asked why: "I don't know what to say, but I hope we play them more," he said.

Wistful times

As Kurashev's fourth NHL season winds down, one thing that is on his mind is the fact he hasn't yet gotten to experience the postseason.

Considering how much time he spends watching hockey on TV during his free time, he has only witnessed the intensity and atmosphere from afar.

"I definitely dream about it," Kurashev said. "I can't wait to one day play in the games. That's the best part of hockey...and I haven't experienced it yet. Hopefully in the next couple years, we'll do more of that."