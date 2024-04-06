The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 6, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks continue springtime surge with win over conference-leading Stars

The Hawks held on for a 3-2 victory Saturday and now stand 8-6-0 since March 5. They’ve beaten plenty of bad teams during that time period, but the Stars represent a far tougher opponent.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks continue springtime surge with win over conference-leading Stars
Stars Blackhawks Hockey

The Blackhawks beat the Stars 3-2 on Saturday at the United Center.

Mark Black/AP Photos

Over the past month, the Blackhawks have been a winning team.

That might sound strange, and it's influenced by some good luck and a relatively easy schedule, but there's no denying this fact: the Hawks are 8-6-0 since March 5.

They added another victory to that total Saturday, holding on to beat the Western Conference-leading Stars 3-2 at the United Center.

Goalie Petr Mrazek made a season-high 42 saves on 44 shots to help the Hawks improve to 5-1-0 in their last six home games and break the Stars' eight-game winning streak.

"It has been a tough year with our record and everything, but it shows a lot about our group that we're sticking with it," rookie Connor Bedard said. "To see some results here in the last little bit is great for us.

"A lot of [our] guys coming in haven't got to win in this league. There's obviously the guys who have played in the league a bit that have experienced that, but for us to not [exactly] get used to it but to feel [what it's like] above .500 is a big positive."

The Hawks generated all their offense Saturday within a roughly four-minute span of the second period — a period in which they were nonetheless outshot 23-6. They did, however, earn all three goals with impressive plays; they weren't fluky.

Bedard snapped a seven-game goal drought and scored just his fourth power-play goal of the season (a surprising stat) with a shot that beat Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood and rattled into the net off the far post.

Lukas Reichel made arguably his best play of the season to date a minute later, slicing tenaciously between two Stars defensemen with speed on a reload rush. He drew a holding penalty that didn't end up mattering because, from his knees, he set up Andreas Athanasiou for Athanasiou's long-awaited first goal of the season.

"That was sick," Bedard said. "And that's what [Lukas] can do. He's so skilled, so fast. ... If you're watching him, 'iso-cam'-ing him, there's so many little plays that he's making every night. It's good to see him get rewarded."

The Hawks extended the lead when Seth Jones unleashed a perfectly placed shot into the top corner after a cross-ice feed from Ryan Donato.

Outside of that quick burst, the Hawks were hunkered down in their defensive zone for the vast majority of the afternoon, conceding 89 shot attempts — one shy of the most they've allowed all season.

Roope Hintz and Jamie Benn scored for the Stars to make things interesting, and the visitors spent the final 3:50 on a continuous man advantage of some sort — first on a power play and then with the goalie pulled — but the Hawks barely hung on.

Mrazek, who set a new outright career high with his 50th start of the season, looked even more exhausted than usual after the game. He said he desperately needed the second intermission to regroup.

"We were close to snapping," Jones said. "But with Petr in the net, he has our full trust that he’s going to make big saves for us. Even when he probably shouldn't make the saves, he’s going to make it."

The Hawks' springtime surge has pulled them within three points of the Ducks and 30th place, which could slightly alter their draft-lottery odds. One glance at their 23-48-5 overall record, though, makes it easy to understand why the players appreciate these recent results.

"[When] you look at the totality of the season, it doesn’t mean much, but we still want to...understand what it feels like to win," Jones said. "That builds that winning mentality. If you look at the last six weeks, maybe we finish out the year strong [and] we can take that into the summer."

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks place trust in Connor Bedard to help defend late lead
Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy dealing with same groin injury as Sharks’ Logan Couture
Colin Blackwell, Blackhawks’ Masterton Trophy nominee, feeling ready to return from injury
Blackhawks not as bad as expected at faceoffs, largely thanks to Jason Dickinson
Blackhawks turning NBC Sports Chicago Plus into cartoon network for a day
How Blackhawks rookie star Connor Bedard is drawing more penalties
The Latest
Luis Robert Jr.
White Sox
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. lands on injured list
Robert Jr. joins Eloy Jimenez on White Sox’ IL, Lenyn Sosa called up from Triple-A Charlotte
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
JORDAN COLLINS
Bulls
Doug Collins finally on right side of good timing as Hall of Fame calls
It always felt like Collins was that player/coach/team adviser that dabbled in poor timing or bad luck. But when his entire basketball resume was looked at by the Hall of Fame, they made the decision to make sure he would be inducted with the Class of 2024.
By Joe Cowley
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Englewood
The 55-year-old was killed in a shooting in the 6700 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ohio State v Iowa
College Sports
Polling Place: Here are your men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament picks — and preferences
Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes have the most buzz on the women’s side — yes, it’s because she’s awesome — but the Gamecocks have yet to lose a game all season.
By Steve Greenberg
 
IMG_2742.jpg
News
Major funder for Chicago Public Media ‘saddened’ by layoffs but still optimistic Sun-Times, WBEZ merger will succeed
The MacArthur Foundation weighed in on the announced cuts to the public media company this week. Meanwhile, a City Council member was harshly critical of the move.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ
 