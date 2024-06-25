The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Former Blackhawks star Jeremy Roenick to be inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Roenick, a dominant forward for the Hawks from 1988 to 1996, is one of seven inductees in the Hall of Fame’s 2024 class.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Former Blackhawks star Jeremy Roenick to be inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame
Jeremy Roenick

Jeremy Roenick starred for the Blackhawks from 1988 to 1996.

Fred Jewell/AP file photo

Former Blackhawks star Jeremy Roenick will be one of seven 2024 inductees into the Hockey Hall of Fame, the hall’s selection committee announced Tuesday.

Roenick will become the second former Hawk to be inducted since Chris Chelios heard his name called in 2013, joining Doug Wilson (2020).

“I’m so happy, I can’t thank everyone who was behind this honor enough,” Roenick said in a statement. “I’m at a loss for words, and I’m never at a loss for words. Getting over this last hockey hurdle means so much to me.”

The other 2024 Hall of Fame inductees will be former Red Wings forward Pavel Datsyuk, former Predators defenseman Shea Weber and former Olympic women’s hockey stars Krissy Wendell-Pohl and Natalie Darwitz in the “player” category, marking the first time ever a class has included multiple women. In the “builder” category, former NHL executive Colin Campbell and former Predators general manager David Poile will also be inducted.

This day has been a long time coming for Roenick, though, who first became eligible for induction in 2012 but ended up having to wait more than a decade.

After going eighth overall to the Hawks in the 1988 NHL draft, Roenick broke into the league late that season and became a veritable star within two years. He tallied 94 points in 1990-91 and eclipsed the 100-point threshold each of the following three seasons.

After being dealt to the Coyotes in 1996 — a trade considered in retrospect one of the worst in Hawks franchise history — Roenick went on to enjoy lengthy stints in Arizona and Philadelphia before finishing his career with brief stints on the Kings and Sharks and retiring in 2009. He was hampered by concussions later in his career.

Roenick, a Boston native, ranks sixth all-time among American-born NHL players in games played (1,363), fifth all-time in points (1,216) and fourth all-time in goals (513). His Hall of Fame selection seems very much based on cumulative lifetime achievement rather than specific achievements, considering he never won the Stanley Cup nor received any major NHL single-season awards.

His outspoken personality has led to quite a few controversies over the years, including a messy departure from NBC in 2020 after 10 years working in TV as a studio analyst, but has also endeared him to thousands of fans.

“I played the game how I wanted to and the way I thought was right,” Roenick told the Sun-Times in 2018. “I wouldn’t change it now. And whatever happens, happens. You live life once, you make your decisions and you go with it. And I’m perfectly happy with it.”

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks add advertisement patch for Circa Sports onto home jerseys
Blackhawks offseason preview: Another busy draft, active free-agency window lie ahead
And your favorite Cubs player from the Ryne Sandberg era is … seriously not Sandberg?
Blackhawks re-sign Cole Guttman to one-year contract
NHL mock draft: Blackhawks' No. 2 pick will start run of interesting decisions
As Blackhawks change course in TV booth — again — remember, they didn’t need to veer in the first place
The Latest
People travel along Spadina Avenue in the Chinatown neighborhood of Toronto, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Immigration
En Toronto, los inmigrantes encuentran un sistema de empleo moderno y rápido
Aunque muchos elogian el sistema canadiense de Entrada Rápida (“Express Entry”) por considerarlo más rápido que la espera de meses para obtener un permiso de trabajo en Estados Unidos, los inmigrantes tienen dificultades para encontrar sueldos y puestos de trabajo equivalentes a los de sus países de origen.
By Elvia Malagón
 
A couple sits on a bench overlooking a park and the Toronto skyline, April 20, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Immigration
Por qué viajamos a Toronto para aprender sobre la inmigración
Canadá es conocida por su postura amigable hacia la inmigración, pero también se encuentra con obstáculos a medida que se desplaza un número récord de personas en todo el mundo.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson and budget director Annette Guzman heard from young people at a Youth Budget Roundtable in the Winter Garden at Harold Washington Library on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
City Hall
Johnson announces dates, times for budget forums
Three 2.5-hour sessions will be held at City Colleges locations, starting July 22 at Malcolm X College. A fourth roundtable, open only to ages 13 to 24, will be at the Harold Washington Library.
By Fran Spielman
 
A large photo of Larry Neuman is posted on a chain link fence alongside a large card with condolences and signatures by numerous people.
Crime
Multiple people ID'd teen in shooting of retired CPD officer Larry Neuman, 2nd attacker sought: prosecutors
Lazarious Watt, 16, is charged as an adult and was ordered held in custody pending trial.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Grubhub mobile app
Technology
Grubhub, Albertsons partner on grocery delivery services
Grubhub shoppers will be able to order from Jewel-Osco stores, following a national partnership between the Chicago-based food delivery app and Albertsons, owner of Jewel-Osco.
By Amy Yee
 