Blackhawks' Connor Bedard wins Calder Trophy as NHL's top rookie

LAS VEGAS — Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard, hockey’s most hyped and anticipated rookie in years, has received the honor he always seemed destined to receive.

Bedard held the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year Thursday at the league’s annual awards show, beating out fellow finalists Brock Faber and Jack Hughes.

The Vancouver native still hasn’t turned 19 yet — that won’t happen until July 17 — and already owns a significant piece of hardware.

Bedard tallied 61 points in 68 games this past season despite playing the Hawks’ direly talent-lacking lineup, handily leading all rookies league-wide in not just points but also goals (22), assists (39), power-play points (21), shots on goal (206) and virtually every other offensive statistic.

Points-wise, it was the fourth-best season by a Hawks teenager of all time, behind only Eddie Olczyk, Denis Savard and Patrick Kane.

The fact Bedard missed 14 games with a broken jaw in January and February — at the same time as Faber, the 21-year-old Wild defenseman, played his best hockey of the year — briefly called into question his status as the Calder favorite. But that uncertainty didn’t last long.

Bedard becomes the 10th Hawk ever to win the Calder, joining Artemi Panarin (2016), Patrick Kane (2008), Ed Belfour (1991), Steve Larmer (1983), Tony Esposito (1970), Bill Hay (1960), Ed Litzenberger (1955), Cully Dahlstrom (1938) and Mike Karakas (1936).

This story will be updated.