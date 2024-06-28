The Rolling Stones are timeless — and ageless — as Soldier Field show proves

After nearly 20 years in the music business, the moment finally came for this writer to witness a Rolling Stones concert and understand fully why they are still considered one of the greatest living bands of all time.

Like many of their previous visits to Chicago, which have been nostalgically recounted by Sun-Times readers today — from ’64 at the Arie Crown Theater to ’94 and ’97 at Soldier Field — it’s been a homecoming celebration every time the iconic band returns to the city. While The Rolling Stones may have been born in England, the Brit rockers found their heart and soul in Chicago. And Thursday’s showstopper, part of the Hackney Diamonds Tour, found the band metaphorically and sonically retracing those formative steps while seamlessly diving into the new material from their 2023 album of the same name.

The two-hour, greatest hits-heavy set — their first concert here since 2019 and the first tour without the incredible late skinsman Charlie Watts — was padded with Mick Jagger’s frenzied moves on “Start Me Up,” Keith Richards’ scorching guitar licks on “Honky Tonk Women” and Ronnie Wood’s undying rhythm on literally every tune. But it also oozed the Chicago blues they’ve always worn proudly on their chest in a way that feels like they’ve been overtaken by the very spirits of those blues masters.

“This is our 40th show in Chicago,” the ever-affable Jagger proudly shared from the bare-bones stage, explaining how the young and eager musicians first came to the city 60 years ago on a mecca to Chess Records, wide-eyed at meeting their “teenage idols” like Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf. It’s a fitting and respectful tribute that the biggest rock act in the world still pays homage to the masters they learned from and whose music clearly fueled the entire British Invasion.

The Rolling Stones — Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards — perform at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday night. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Jagger and Richards are 80 years old, and Wood is 77, and though their current tour is sponsored by AARP, all three are still vibrant and hellbent on sharing the gospel from their own rock bible. For those out there who might deem them past their prime, seeing them live dispels all such doubts.

The Stones were born to be classics, and their seemingly endless, multigenerational appeal speaks volumes. The band re-entered the Billboard Top 40 this week (for their “Hot Rocks 1964-1971” compilation), showing the insatiable hunger for their enduring material.

The same could be said for the inimitable Bettye LaVette who opened the night with total panache, the 78-year-old sashaying down the catwalk runway in sunglasses and bare feet churning out originals and Bob Dylan covers. She is a treasure.

Jagger didn’t miss a moment to poke fun at the other septuagenarians and octogenarians making news on this night, dubbing the first 2024 presidential debate (airing just as the concert got underway) as “Viagra-palooza.”

Soul legend Bettye LaVette opens for the Rolling Stones at Soldier Field on Thursday night. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

“Tonight we’re missing the debate,” Jagger stated, eliciting jeers from the crowd, before volleying to some Chicago humor, “but the big thing to really talk about is: Is it deep dish or tavern-style?”

The November presidential election also came up earlier in the night as the band parlayed into the “fan-voted” special song, which turned out to be “She’s A Rainbow” (beating out “Bite My Head Off,” “Fool To Cry” and “She’s So Cold”). Though, for a song that was chosen by the people, the people in the stadium were lukewarm as the Stones delved into it with Jagger on acoustic, Wood on lap steel, and keys from long-time touring musician Charles Leavell.

The song fell amid the first seven numbers of the set, which had some false starts and slow moments (“Wild Horses”) as the band took until “Tumbling Dice” to truly warm up. Even Jagger noticed, asking the crowd, “Are you having a good time now?” as the energy shift suddenly became palpable when the near-capacity crowd shot up on their feet for “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” The crowd remained enthralled until the three-song stand (“Tell Me Straight,” “Little T&A” and “Happy”), which Richards took over with a very rough vocal lead.

Rolling Stones drummer Steve Jordan, guitarist Keith Richards (background) and vocalist Mick Jagger perform at Soldier Field on Thursday. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

It was the last eight tracks of the night that were the sweet spot of what makes a Stones’ show worth its salt — and maybe even the ticket price. On “Sympathy For The Devil,” “Midnight Rambler” and “Paint It Black,” Jagger, Richards and Wood played to their strengths as the showman, the phenom and the glue that binds them.

But it was also their backing band that filled in the essential supporting roles, no more so than Watts’ handpicked replacement Steve Jordan, bassist (and proud Chicago native) Darryl Jones and backup vocalist Chanel Haynes. The one-time “Tina” musical lead nearly stole the show with her incredible pipes on “Gimme Shelter” (an amazing homage to Merry Clayton’s original vocals) and new “Hackney Diamonds” track “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” (taking over Lady Gaga’s recorded parts).

If the question is, “How much longer can the Stones keeping doing this?,” the answer is, “Who cares?” More power to Jagger, Richards, Wood, et al. for putting on a show few can top and smiling and strutting their way through it like they’re still having the time of their lives.

The Rolling Stones return for night two at Soldier Field on June 30 with opener Lainey Wilson.

