Blackhawks add advertisement patch for Circa Sports onto home jerseys

The Blackhawks will wear a patch advertising Circa Sports, the sports betting company, on their red home jerseys in 2024-25.

“Sports betting has continued to grow in popularity among our fans and offered new ways for them to engage with our game,” Hawks business president Jaime Faulkner said in a statement. “We couldn’t be prouder to be adding Circa Sports to the Chicago Blackhawks’ roster of partners as they share in our goals to grow interest in our game and offer fans exciting and original experiences.”

It’s the first time the Hawks will take advantage of the rule the NHL implemented in 2022 allowing teams to add a sponsored jersey patch after two years without one. Faulkner said in October 2022 that the team was being “thoughtful and careful” in their search for such a sponsor.

The team has donned an advertisement for Belle Tire on their helmets since 2021 and will continue to do so in 2024-25, as well.

Circa Sports is based in Las Vegas and is also the Golden Knights’ home jersey sponsor, but they do have a physical sportsbook in Waukegan. The patch will debut on the jerseys handed out to Hawks draft picks at the NHL draft Friday and Saturday.

“I’m overwhelmed with the opportunity, and the responsibility, that goes along with partnering with an Original Six team and a team with the most iconic home jersey in sports,” Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens said in a statement.