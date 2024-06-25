The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks add advertisement patch for Circa Sports onto home jerseys

The Hawks, who have worn an advertisement for Belle Tire on their helmets since 2021, have added a jersey patch for the first time since the NHL began allowing them in 2022.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks add advertisement patch for Circa Sports onto home jerseys
Blackhawks jersey patch

The Blackhawks’ 2024-25 home jerseys will include a patch for Circa Sports.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks will wear a patch advertising Circa Sports, the sports betting company, on their red home jerseys in 2024-25.

“Sports betting has continued to grow in popularity among our fans and offered new ways for them to engage with our game,” Hawks business president Jaime Faulkner said in a statement. “We couldn’t be prouder to be adding Circa Sports to the Chicago Blackhawks’ roster of partners as they share in our goals to grow interest in our game and offer fans exciting and original experiences.”

It’s the first time the Hawks will take advantage of the rule the NHL implemented in 2022 allowing teams to add a sponsored jersey patch after two years without one. Faulkner said in October 2022 that the team was being “thoughtful and careful” in their search for such a sponsor.

The team has donned an advertisement for Belle Tire on their helmets since 2021 and will continue to do so in 2024-25, as well.

Circa Sports is based in Las Vegas and is also the Golden Knights’ home jersey sponsor, but they do have a physical sportsbook in Waukegan. The patch will debut on the jerseys handed out to Hawks draft picks at the NHL draft Friday and Saturday.

“I’m overwhelmed with the opportunity, and the responsibility, that goes along with partnering with an Original Six team and a team with the most iconic home jersey in sports,” Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens said in a statement.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks offseason preview: Another busy draft, active free-agency window lie ahead
And your favorite Cubs player from the Ryne Sandberg era is … seriously not Sandberg?
Blackhawks re-sign Cole Guttman to one-year contract
NHL mock draft: Blackhawks' No. 2 pick will start run of interesting decisions
As Blackhawks change course in TV booth — again — remember, they didn’t need to veer in the first place
Tanner Howe taking after Blackhawks' Connor Bedard as Regina Pats' top NHL Draft prospect
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My child pines for deadbeat father she barely knows
The man, alcoholic and unemployed, calls to tell 4-year-old daughter he’s coming to see her but never does.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Cumin-Rubbed Steaks With Avocado Salsa Verde
Recipes
Menu Planner: You'll find cumin-rubbed steaks with avocado salsa verde easy to prepare
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Susan Nicholson | Andrews McMeel Syndicate
 
Cubs Giants Baseball
Cubs
Cubs closer questions resurface in 5-4 loss to Giants
The Cubs have a 14-18 record in one-run games.
By Maddie Lee
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, June 25, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Ryne Sandberg
Cubs
Quiet Ryne Sandberg has learned to accept what he means to so many people
While he played, it seemed that happiness was the only thing that eluded him. He is a different person now. He has been through the fire — with his health, as a manager who resigned from a failing Phillies team in 2015 — and now has learned how much he is loved by many, by Cubs fans overwhelmingly.
By Rick Telander
 