Friday, June 28, 2024
BURKE-062524-05.JPG

Former Ald. Ed Burke (14th) walks with family, supporters and attorneys out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being sentenced to two years in prison and a $2 million fine for racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion, Monday, June 24, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Photography Chicago

Picture Chicago: 17 Sun-Times photos you may have missed

Former Alderman Ed Burke (14th) gets two years in prison and a $2 million fine, concerts feature JoJo Siwa, Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks, and the Rolling Stones, and the Chicago Sky fall to the Las Vegas Aces.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Residents march down the sidewalk during a vigil to raise awareness and mourn the death of Larry Neuman, a minister and retired police officer who was shot and killed June 20 near the corner of South Kildare Ave and West Monroe Street in West Garfield Park, Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Residents march down the sidewalk during a vigil to raise awareness and mourn the death of Larry Neuman, a minister and retired police officer who was shot and killed June 20 near the corner of South Kildare Ave and West Monroe Street in West Garfield Park, Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A suspect in the killing of Larry Neuman is walked into the 11th District Police Station at 3151 W. Harrison St. in East Garfield Park, Sunday, June 23, 2024. Neuman was shot and killed on the corner of South Kildare Ave and W Monroe Street on June 20. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A suspect in the killing of Larry Neuman is walked into the 11th District Police Station at 3151 W. Harrison St. in East Garfield Park, Sunday, June 23, 2024. Neuman was shot and killed on the corner of South Kildare Ave and W Monroe Street on June 20.

Englewood First Responders stage at a gas station on the corner of Marquette Road and Halsted Street before going on patrol in Englewood, Friday, June 21, 2024. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Englewood First Responders stage at a gas station on the corner of Marquette Road and Halsted Street before going on patrol in Englewood, Friday, June 21, 2024.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Chicago police work the scene where three were people shot, including one fatally, in the 5200 block of South Pulaski Road in the parking lot behind McDonalds in the West Elsdon neighborhood, Monday, June 24, 2024.

Chicago police work the scene where three were people shot, including one fatally, in the parking lot behind McDonalds in the 5200 block of South Pulaski Road in the West Elsdon neighborhood, Monday, June 24, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Former Ald. Ed Burke and his wife, Anne Burke, return home after he was sentenced to two years in prison, Monday, June 24, 2024. | Tyler PasciakLaRiviere/Sun-Times

Former Ald. Ed Burke and his wife, Anne Burke, return home after he was sentenced to two years in prison, Monday, June 24, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Deshawn Willingham, owner and operator of Chicago Urban Farm Solutions, drives a tractor while a farmer, who requested to keep his name private, works on a plant bed at Chicago Urban Farm Solutions in Lynwood, Ill., Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Willingham graduated from Windy City Harvest’s Corps program before starting his own farm, which supplies vegetables and fruits to various neighborhood organizations. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Deshawn Willingham, owner and operator of Chicago Urban Farm Solutions, drives a tractor while a farmer, who requested to keep his name private, works on a plant bed at Chicago Urban Farm Solutions in Lynwood, Ill., Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Willingham graduated from Windy City Harvest’s Corps program before starting his own farm, which supplies vegetables and fruits to various neighborhood organizations.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chef Cory Morris of Meals on Wheels Chicago punches a dummy during a training session at Mayweather Boxing + Fitness in River North, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chef Cory Morris of Meals on Wheels Chicago punches a dummy during a training session at Mayweather Boxing + Fitness in River North, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mir Naghavi overlooks a lavish spread at his restaurant, Noon-O-Kabob, in Albany Park Friday, June 21. 2024. | Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

Mir Naghavi overlooks a lavish spread at his restaurant, Noon-O-Kabob, in Albany Park Friday, June 21. 2024.

SKYACES-062824-72.jpg

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese #5 pushes her way past two Las Vegas Aces players who are attempting to block her from a shot during the second half of the Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces game at the Wintrust Arena, Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

CLOUDGATE-062424-02.JPG

Visitors look up and take photos of the underside of “Cloud Gate,” also known as the Bean at Millennium Park, Sunday, June 23, 2024. The Bean reopened to the public after several months of renovation. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks hug and chat after performing “Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" together at Soldier Field, Friday, June 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks hug and chat after performing “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” together at Soldier Field, Friday, June 21, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

JoJo Siwa performs during Pride Fest along Halsted Street in Northalsted, Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

JoJo Siwa performs during Pride Fest along Halsted Street in Northalsted, Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A Chicago Park District worker removes paint from the perimeter of the Buckingham Fountain, which had been reportedly vandalized Saturday morning, June 22, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A Chicago Park District worker removes paint from the perimeter of the Buckingham Fountain, which had been reportedly vandalized Saturday morning, June 22, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Drummer Steve Jordan, guitarist Keith Richards and vocalist Mick Jagger perform as the Rolling Stones at Soldier Field in Chicago, Thursday, June 27, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Drummer Steve Jordan, guitarist Keith Richards and vocalist Mick Jagger perform as the Rolling Stones at Soldier Field in Chicago, Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Valencia Zarate, 5, and Ella Sulovari, 5, walk hand in hand at the Illuminarium attraction at Navy Pier, Thursday, June 27, 2024. The 32,000 square-foot entertainment venue, located in the space formerly known as Crystal Gardens, uses advanced techniques from traditional motion picture production and virtual reality and will debut with two experiences: "WILD: A Safari Experience" and "SPACE: A Journey to the Moon and Beyond." | Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

Valencia Zarate, 5, and Ella Sulovari, 5, walk hand in hand at the Illuminarium attraction at Navy Pier, Thursday, June 27, 2024. The 32,000 square-foot entertainment venue, located in the space formerly known as Crystal Gardens, uses advanced techniques from traditional motion picture production and virtual reality and will debut with two experiences: “WILD: A Safari Experience” and “SPACE: A Journey to the Moon and Beyond.”

Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

This spring, the Sun-Times traveled to Toronto to explore how the country handles housing and job needs for its newest immigrants. Of Canada’s immigrants, two populations come into focus: skilled workers and “refugee claimants,” people seeking asylum there. This photo essay documents their stories.

Refugees and their families live in makeshift shelters at the Christian worship center Miracle Arena For All Nations in Vaughan, just outside of Toronto, Sunday, April 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Refugees and their families live in makeshift shelters at the Christian worship center Miracle Arena For All Nations in Vaughan, just outside of Toronto, Sunday, April 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
A 37-year-old woman who fled Kenya because of her sexual orientation sits down for a conversation with the Chicago Sun-Times in a park near the home she shares with nine roommates – all refugee claimants – in Brampton, just northwest of Toronto, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
A 37-year-old woman who fled Kenya because of her sexual orientation sits down for a conversation with the Chicago Sun-Times in a park near the home she shares with nine roommates – all refugee claimants – in Brampton, just northwest of Toronto, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People walk by a homeless encampment in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People walk by a homeless encampment in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People’s possessions can be seen in the windows at a hotel — formerly a Knights Inn — being run by Homes First, a Toronto-based nonprofit housing organization, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The nearly 400 people temporarily living out of the hotel rooms are “refugee claimants” — immigrants who fled persecution in their home country. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People’s possessions can be seen in the windows at a hotel — formerly a Knights Inn — being run by Homes First, a Toronto-based nonprofit housing organization, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The nearly 400 people temporarily living out of the hotel rooms are “refugee claimants” — immigrants who fled persecution in their home country. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Jade, 27, — who fled Uganda and asked that her full name not be published – sits in a makeshift shelter space, used as a community room, at the Christian worship center Miracle Arena For All Nations in Vaughan, just outside of Toronto, Sunday, April 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Jade, 27, — who fled Uganda and asked that her full name not be published – sits in a makeshift shelter space, used as a community room, at the Christian worship center Miracle Arena For All Nations in Vaughan, just outside of Toronto, Sunday, April 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
The Rev. Sammy David ministers to the congregation at the Christian worship center Miracle Arena For All Nations in Vaughan, just outside of Toronto, Sunday, April 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
The Rev. Sammy David ministers to the congregation at the Christian worship center Miracle Arena For All Nations in Vaughan, just outside of Toronto, Sunday, April 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People sleep and congregate in the winter respite shelter at a hotel being run by Homes First, a Toronto-based nonprofit housing organization, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The nearly 400 people temporarily living out of the hotel, formerly a Knights Inn, are “refugee claimants” — immigrants who fled persecution in their home country. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People sleep and congregate in the winter respite shelter at a hotel being run by Homes First, a Toronto-based nonprofit housing organization, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The nearly 400 people temporarily living out of the hotel, formerly a Knights Inn, are “refugee claimants” — immigrants who fled persecution in their home country. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Anita, 67, — who fled Eswatini and asked that her full name not be published – sits down for a conversation with the Chicago Sun-Times in the room she shares with her roommate Clarissa, 65, in a hotel being run by Homes First, a Toronto-based nonprofit housing organization, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The nearly 400 people temporarily living out of the hotel, formerly a Knights Inn, are “refugee claimants” — immigrants who fled persecution in their home country. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Anita, 67, — who fled Eswatini and asked that her full name not be published – sits down for a conversation with the Chicago Sun-Times in the room she shares with her roommate Clarissa, 65, in a hotel being run by Homes First, a Toronto-based nonprofit housing organization, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The nearly 400 people temporarily living out of the hotel, formerly a Knights Inn, are “refugee claimants” — immigrants who fled persecution in their home country. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
A resident walks in the hallway at a hotel being run by Homes First, a Toronto-based nonprofit housing organization, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The nearly 400 people temporarily living out of the hotel, formerly a Knights Inn, are “refugee claimants” — immigrants who fled persecution in their home country. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
A resident walks in the hallway at a hotel being run by Homes First, a Toronto-based nonprofit housing organization, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The nearly 400 people temporarily living out of the hotel, formerly a Knights Inn, are “refugee claimants” — immigrants who fled persecution in their home country. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Raunica Ahluwalia and her husband, Bikram Ahluwalia, work together at the Toronto Reference Library, Monday, April 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Raunica Ahluwalia and her husband, Bikram Ahluwalia, work together at the Toronto Reference Library, Monday, April 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
A couple sits on a bench overlooking a park and the Toronto skyline, April 20, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
A couple sits on a bench overlooking a park and the Toronto skyline, April 20, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People sit outside Toronto’s intake center at 129 Peter St., where many refugee claimants and asylum seekers go to seek government housing services, Monday, April 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People sit outside Toronto’s intake center at 129 Peter St., where many refugee claimants and asylum seekers go to seek government housing services, Monday, April 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People congregate in Nathan Phillips Square, outside Toronto City Hall, Monday, April 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
People congregate in Nathan Phillips Square, outside Toronto City Hall, Monday, April 22, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Children play outside as refugees and their families live in makeshift shelters at the Christian worship center Miracle Arena For All Nations in Vaughan, just outside of Toronto, Sunday, April 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Children play outside as refugees and their families live in makeshift shelters at the Christian worship center Miracle Arena For All Nations in Vaughan, just outside of Toronto, Sunday, April 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
