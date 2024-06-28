Blackhawks draft Artyom Levshunov with No. 2 pick, adding new cornerstone prospect

LAS VEGAS — After months of intense deliberation, the Blackhawks used the No. 2 pick in the NHL draft Friday on defenseman Artyom Levshunov.

The 18-year-old defenseman, coming off an impressive freshman season at Michigan State, immediately leaps to the top of the Hawks’ already talented defensive prospect pool.

With Kevin Korchinski and Alex Vlasic already in the NHL, Wyatt Kaiser, Ethan Del Mastro and Nolan Allan in position to contend for NHL jobs in 2024-25 and Sam Rinzel developing in college, Levshunov adds potentially the final piece to the Hawks’ long-term defensive core.

Levshunov has the potential to grow into a true No. 1 NHL defenseman, one able to make stops and force turnovers with ease in the defensive zone, move the puck smoothly through the neutral zone and contribute at a significant rate in the offensive zone. His offensive game is more refined than his defensive game at this point, but he’s expected to continue developing in all areas.

He becomes the highest-drafted Belarus native of all time — easily surpassing former Ducks defenseman Ruslan Salei, who went ninth overall in 1996 — and the highest-drafted Michigan State product since the Red Wings took forward Joe Murphy first overall in 1986.

To pick him, however, the Hawks passed up their shot at Russian winger Ivan Demidov, who looked like he could’ve been a tailor-made complement to Connor Bedard for years to come.

Whether Levshunov will play in the NHL next season remains to be seen. The Hawks will have to determine this summer (and possibly during training camp) whether he’s ready for the big leagues, would benefit from some time in the AHL or should return for his sophomore collegiate year.

The Hawks also hold the No. 18 overall pick in the first round, which they will make later on Friday night.

