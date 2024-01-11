Blackhawks collapse late against Jets as road losing streak drags on

The Blackhawks came within four minutes Thursday of ending their ridiculous 14-game road losing streak.

Then they fell apart — again.

Gabriel Vilardi tied the game with 3:29 left, Nikolaj Ehlers ripped in the game-winner with 1:05 left and the Jets rallied to beat the Hawks 2-1 in Winnipeg.

The Hawks still haven’t won outside of Chicago since Nov. 9 and have now let second-intermission leads slip away in three of their last seven road contests, having also crumbled late Dec. 23 against the Blues — in especially devastating fashion — and last week against the Devils.

The Hawks have felt good about their play in each of the three games since Connor Bedard went down, and they had good reason to feel that way again Thursday.

After Lukas Reichel set up a Connor Murphy goal, they maintained a 1-0 lead against the NHL’s No. 1 team for the majority of the night, with goalie Petr Mrazek making huge third-period saves on Morgan Barron and Vladislav Namestnikov in particular.

All that hard work and admirable effort was nullified in a few blinks of the eye, however, and the Hawks will now carry their drought on to Buffalo next week — after two home games in the meantime.

Fruitless 6-on-5 play

Not only has the Hawks’ power play seriously struggled so far this season, but they also have scored only one goal in six-on-five situations. They failed to add to that number Thursday after Taylor Raddysh, with Mrazek pulled, had a decent last-gasp look blocked with eight seconds left.

Their one goal was essentially meaningless, too. It merely cut a 3-1 deficit to 3-2 in an Oct. 14 loss to the Canadiens.

In other words, the Hawks haven’t tied a single game with the goalie pulled this season. Their one total six-on-five goal is tied with the Bruins, Sabres, Islanders and Golden Knights for fewest in the NHL; the Maple Leafs and Predators are tied for the league lead with seven goals each.

In about 29 minutes of six-on-five time — almost half a game all added up — they haven’t even threatened much, ranking 31st in shot attempts, 24th in shots on goal, 29th in scoring chances and 28th in expected goals per minute.

Again, that aligns with their conventional five-on-four struggles, but the two scenarios are slightly different, as Nick Foligno explained in December. It’s more chaotic with less space to exploit.

“Six-on-five is probably not practiced enough, and [the defending team] just tries to clog up the middle,” Foligno said. “In a lot of ways, as a defense, you’re hoping you’re going to get in the lane. A lot of times, those goals that happen are bounces off shin pads and they’re right to somebody in the backdoor position — [the] extra guy. So it’s a little bit different.”

Perry can sign elsewhere

Terminated ex-Hawks forward Corey Perry met Tuesday with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported, and he received approval to sign with any NHL team before the March 8 deadline.

That decision implies there won’t be any league-enforced discipline for Perry’s misconduct in November with the Hawks.

The 38-year-old definitely has some game left in him — he had tallied nine points in 16 games before getting booted out of Chicago — so he may receive some short-term free-agent interest if a team feels comfortable inheriting the baggage and scrutiny.

He also said in November he had begun seeking help for alcohol abuse; it’s unclear if that process is still ongoing.

