 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan voted into his fifth All-Star Game

DeRozan was voted in as a backcourt starter, while Zach LaVine was edged out by Trae Young and will have to wait until the reserves are announced. The All-Star Game will be played Feb. 20, in Cleveland.

By Joe Cowley

The fans have seen the on-the-court DeMar DeRozan this season.

The calmness in frenzied moments, the ridiculous game winners, the 26.4 points per game, and the play-making.

That’s why the Bulls veteran was an easy vote to be a starter in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game next month in Cleveland. That announcement was made official on Thursday.

It will be his fifth All-Star appearance, and his first since the 2017-18 season when he was still with the Toronto Raptors.

All well and good, but there’s a reason the Bulls players see him more than just an All-Star. They see what DeRozan has done in his first season with the franchise as MVP-type stuff.

“He’s meant a lot to this team in a lot of different ways,’’ center Nikola Vucevic said of DeRozan’s first half. “Obviously the way he’s playing, it’s a given, everybody has seen that. The leadership he’s brought, the experience he’s brought, and also the confidence we have when he’s on the court with us, especially at the end of games, we know he’s a guy we can go to.

“With young guys, you have a player like him who has been through a lot of playoff games, a lot of experience, big wins, tough losses, things like that, we rely on him. Also, he just has a great demeanor about him and I think that rubs off very positively on the team. His game, his play all year long has been amazing. I think arguably this could be one of his best years in the NBA, so for sure he deserves to be a starter [in the All-Star game].’’

There was an argument to be made that DeRozan should have had a plus-one with him, and that could still be the case next week when the All-Star reserves are selected. But for now Zach LaVine will remain in a holding pattern, awaiting to find out if he will be an All-Star for a second-consecutive season.

LaVine was beat out by Atlanta’s Trae Young.

Next Up In Bulls

The Latest

Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

Is Rhone Talsma still the ‘Jeopardy!’ champ?

Spoiler alert: The Chicago librarian, who dethroned Amy Schneider on Wednesday, faced an 18th century challenge and more on Thursday. How did he do?

By Miriam Di Nunzio

‘Work in Progress,’ Showtime series made in Chicago, canceled after two seasons

Lilly Wachowski, an executive producer of the show starring Abby McEnany, calls the decision ‘a major bummer.’

By Darel Jevens

New interactive virtual tour brings pediatric inpatients to Field Museum

The Field Museum is the first partner of the WeGo Foundation in the Midwest.

By Madeline Kenney

Getting it wrong about critical race theory

The goal of teaching about slavery, racism and other sins of American history is to tell the truth. For the same reason, schools should teach about the admirable progress we’ve made in moving toward a more just, multiethnic society.

By Mona Charen

COPA wraps investigation into fatal police shooting of Anthony Alvarez; report to be published following superintendent’s review

In April 2021, COPA recommended Officer Evan Solano be relieved of police powers during the investigation, a rare move that would mean the officer would be placed on paid desk duty after a standard 30-day leave, but Brown stalled on the action.

By Sophie Sherry