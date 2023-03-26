Bulls’ Patrick Beverley keeps making opponents feel ‘squeezably soft’

LOS ANGELES – Patrick Beverley was talking utensils.

He just gave LeBron James the “you’re too small’’ gesture minutes earlier, was basking in the glory of a well-timed Charmin ad post, and helped the Bulls to the impressive 118-108 win over the Lakers on Sunday, and the former Marshall standout was diving into a silverware metaphor.

Ah, the world of Pat Bev, where no one is safe from the Bulls guard getting in an ear, and playing mind games is a hobby.

“If I’m a spoon, [coach] Billy [Donovan] is using me as a spoon,’’ Beverley explained when discussing his time earlier this season with Los Angeles, and his time now with the Bulls. “The Lakers, you know, I was a spoon and they were using me as a fork. It’s just different. I’m fortunate the Bulls called during the trade [to Orlando at the deadline], and I just don’t want to let the city down, Billy, my players, and this coaching staff … I just don’t want to let them down. Trying to come out here and play the right way.’’

But here’s the thing about spoons. They also stir the pot, and few are better at that than Beverley.

That was on full display the minute the Bulls landed in LA, starting with a picture that appeared on Beverley’s social media account – or as Donovan called it, his “SnapFace – with Beverley in his SUV, surrounded by rolls of Charmin.

Yes, the “squeezably soft’’ toilet paper.

Was he saying the Lakers were soft? Was he being specific and saying Lakers big man – and fellow Chicago native – Anthony Davis was soft?

The two reportedly didn’t always see eye to eye when Beverley was a Laker in the first half of the season, and Davis did tell local reporters about Beverley’s proclaimed revenge this weekend, “That’s fine. He can try … we’ll see Sunday.’’

Beverley loves to downplay his mind games, and “Charmin-Gate’’ was no exception.

“I got paid a ton of money to post that, and I was late posting it so I didn’t want the window to close,’’ Beverley said. “Good timing, bad timing, whatever the [bleep]. I’m not out here trying to troll anybody. I’m out here being a basketball player. I’ll let you guys do all that.

“I’m pretty sure Charmin enjoyed this a lot.’’

It was obvious who didn’t enjoy the Beverley experience. Lakers All-Star LeBron James was making his return from a right foot injury that cost him 13 games, and was not only welcomed back with a loss, but Beverley gesturing to him that he’s “too small,’’ after the guard hit a turnaround baby hook over James late in the game.

“I do it to everybody, you know,’’ Beverley said. “Just having fun, getting lost in the game. We’re not construction workers, we’re not guys that have to get up at 4 o’clock in the morning. We’re professional basketball players. It’s all about having fun.’’

And since Beverley joined the Bulls (36-38), winning games. Ten of the 15 Beverley has played in to be exact, with the Bulls playing their best basketball of the season at just the right time.

Yes, Zach LaVine finished with 32 points on 13-of-19 shooting, and the bench was stellar in scoring 48 points, but to overlook Beverley’s effect on this roster is ignorance. This was the same roster that blew leads and couldn’t handle adversity all season long.

“Just who he is, period, the aura he brings as being a competitor, extremely vocal, knowledge of the game … small things that go a long way,’’ veteran DeMar DeRozan said of Beverley after the latest win. “To have that goes a long way, and you’ve got to feed off that. He holds everybody accountable at any given moment.’’

The Bulls and Beverley aren’t done in Los Angeles, either. They have the Clippers on Monday. Another team that once moved on from Beverley.

Get the Charmin ready.

