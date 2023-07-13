The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 13, 2023
NBA grants Bulls $10.2 million disabled player exception for Lonzo Ball

Ball has not played for the Bulls since the 2021-22 season, undergoing three left knee surgeries in that time. The team was still holding out hope that he could be back for the 2024-25 campaign.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Lonzo Ball

According to Bulls PR, the NBA has granted the organization a $10.2 million disabled player exception for the season-ending loss of point guard Lonzo Ball.

Michael Wyke/AP

Finally, the Bulls received some positive news on Lonzo Ball.

And no, it has nothing to do with the injured point guard (left knee) returning anytime soon.

Bulls public relations confirmed on Thursday that the NBA has granted the organization a $10.2 million disabled player exception for the season-ending loss of Ball.

It doesn’t mean the Bulls will spend it and go into the tax, but it at least gives them options with the 2023-24 campaign.

Ball signed a four-year, $80-million deal back in the 2021 offseason, and appeared to be more than worth the contract through the first 35 games of the season. Not only did Ball help the Bulls to atop the Eastern Conference, but was shooting a career-best 42.3% from three, as well as one of the main reasons why the Bulls defense was in the top 10.

A knee injury suffered in January of that season, was first diagnosed as a bone bruise, and eventually led to surgery. Ball has had two more surgeries since, including a cartilage transplant at the end of the 2023 season.

While the sample size was small, no NBA player has ever come back fully from such a surgery, but the Bulls were still counting on Ball to be the first.

It won’t be happening this upcoming season, however, with Ball ruled out months ago by executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas.

Ball does have the $21.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season, and the Bulls hope he can at least be back on the court by then.

