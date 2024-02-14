The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Bulls' Patrick Williams learning best ability for him is availability

Wednesday marked the two-week re-evaluation period for Williams and his injured left foot, and the news wasn’t great. While he can walk pain-free, his timetable for a return is still up in the air. What coach Billy Donovan was hoping for was a quick return and open communication.

By  Joe Cowley
   
CLEVELAND – Playing all 82 games of a regular season is an uphill climb that few NBA players make these days.

For Patrick Williams to do it last season, it’s proving to be a complete aberration.

It did happen, it’s on his resume, but now it’s about Williams needing to realize that open communication with the medical staff moving forward will be key for him doing his best to get back to regular availability.

“I think Patrick has got to get better at when he has ailments and issues, not that he’s not getting treatment, but sometimes – and I’m not saying that this was the issue (with the current left foot injury) – but he’s got to really make sure that he’s not taking himself to a point where he’s putting himself in harm’s way health-wise,” coach Billy Donovan said on Wednesday.

Williams has now missed 12 games this season, and hasn’t played since Jan. 25, in Los Angeles because of the foot.

Before the foot, however, he was dealing with a right ankle injury that was even more concerning.

“To be honest, I haven’t had many good days,” Williams told the Sun-Times in early January when discussing the ankle. “It’s just more of, ‘Can I play through it? Is this a feeling that I can play through or not? Can I cut? Can I jump?’ “

Whether the ankle injury led to him overcompensating and messing with the left foot remained an unknown, but what is known is that whenever Williams seems to be finding a rhythm and a groove, besides his 2022-23 campaign, there’s setbacks.

Case in point, before the ankle started becoming an issue Williams’ December was as good a month of basketball as he’s played in his four seasons. In 14 games he averaged 14.1 points and shot a ridiculous 50% from three-point range and 52.1% from the field.

“I feel bad for Patrick because I really felt like he was playing with the ankle for a period of time, but before that he was OK,” Donovan said. “I felt like he was doing a pretty good job with the way he was playing, his motor, his force. How long it takes him to get back? His conditioning, his timing? It will be interesting.”

The current plan for the foot is to try and get him running and cutting late in the all-star break, and then again re-evaluate where he’s at. Donovan did say that no one had mentioned any type of surgery planned, but he almost definitely won’t be ready when the Bulls open up the second half hosting Boston.

“He’s going to need a little ramp up period, and I don’t know how much time we’ll have before Boston to do that,” Donovan added.

Getting defensive

The Bulls did get Alex Caruso (left toe contusion) back in the rotation against the Cavaliers, after the All-Defensive First-Teamer missed the game in Atlanta.

Although Donovan did not start him, opting to go with the “jumbo lineup” of Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond, it allowed the coach to control Caruso’s minutes.

In the eight games Caruso has missed this season the Bulls were 3-5.

Rookie blues

Even with the Bulls short-handed on this four-city trip, rookie Julian Phillips saw his minutes dwindle. Donovan, however, said it had little to do with his play as much as it was just the return of Torrey Craig from a right foot injury and out of the minutes restriction protocol.

“There’s three guys at that power forward spot so sometimes the opportunity doesn’t present itself,” Donovan said. “It’s not that the confidence level isn’t there. It’s just that there are some guys that are ahead of (him) in the rotation.”

