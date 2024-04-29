The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 29, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

FBI seeking suspect in Skokie bank robbery

At about 10:18 a.m. Monday, FBI agents responded to a reported robbery at the Chase Bank at 7941 Lincoln Ave. in Skokie. The suspect, who had demanded money and implied he had a gun, fled on a CTA bus, authorities said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE FBI seeking suspect in Skokie bank robbery
CPD-03.JPG

Authorities are still looking the suspect, who robbed the Chase Bank at 7941 Lincoln Ave. in Skokie.

Sun-Times file

The FBI is looking for a man they say robbed a bank in Skokie Monday morning.

At about 10:18 a.m., FBI agents responded to a robbery at the Chase Bank at 7941 Lincoln Ave. in Skokie. The suspect, who had demanded money and implied he had a gun, fled on a CTA bus, according to the FBI.

The suspect was described as a Black man in his 20s wearing a gray and black pattern zip-up hoodie with a yellow print down the right arm, a black puffer jacket, dark jeans, Doc Martin-style boots, a ski mask and black sunglasses, the FBI said.

The FBI asks anyone with information to call 312-421-6700 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

Next Up In Crime
Man killed after Belmont Cragin shooting
16-year-old boy among 3 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
Slain Officer Huesca celebrated for his courage and character: 'Luis, your nickname should be Lionheart’
Man fatally shot outside Logan Square Walgreens
Solitary confinement in Illinois prisons violates human rights, Chicago lawyers group says
SWAT incident concludes after woman shot in South Shore
The Latest
La Voz Chicago
Icónico restaurante del centro de Chicago se convierte en Pancho’s Cantina
Se ha removido “Plymouth” del anuncio gigante y será reemplazado por “Pancho’s”.
By Jessica Ma
 
David Vargas and his wife, Daryenis, dance after getting married with 14 other couples in a joint celebration.
La Voz Chicago
Fotos: 15 parejas de migrantes contraen matrimonio en una ceremonia en Chicago
Las parejas, en su mayoría de Venezuela, se reunieron en Park Community Church para la ceremonia de casi dos horas y media.
By Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ
 
University of Chicago students, faculty members and their supporters protest in support of Palestine and march around the South Side campus, Friday, April 26, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Universidades de Chicago se unen a Northwestern en manifestaciones pro palestinas
Cientos de manifestantes de la Universidad de Chicago, la Escuela del Instituto de Arte de Chicago, Columbia College Chicago y la Universidad Roosevelt se manifestaron en apoyo de las personas que viven en Gaza.
By Isabel FunkSophie Sherry, and 1 more
 
Crime
16-year-old boy among 3 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
They were standing near the sidewalk when someone opened fire around 1 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North Keeler Avenue, Chicago police said.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Stacy Davis Gates, vice president of the Chicago Teachers Union, speaks during a June 2020 rally in Federal Plaza.
Education
CTU, CPS negotiations open with optimism
The teachers union was happy to see “more people in the first session ... with direct understanding and clarity about how school works,” CTU President Stacy Davis Gates said.
By Nader Issa
 