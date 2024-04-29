The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 29, 2024
Israel-Hamas War News Chicago

University of Chicago students set up pro-Palestine encampment on campus as protests spread

Hundreds of University of Chicago students set up an encampment in the Main Quadrangle on Monday, joining groups on over 100 university campuses nationwide in support of Palestinians.

By  Jessica Ma
 Updated  
SHARE University of Chicago students set up pro-Palestine encampment on campus as protests spread
University of Chicago student protesters rally on the Main Quad of campus where a pro-Palestine encampment was set up on Monday.

Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Hundreds of University of Chicago students set up an encampment in the Main Quadrangle on Monday, joining groups on over 100 university campuses nationwide in support of Palestinians.

They called on the university to divest from companies doing business with Israel or manufacturing weapons.

Rayna A., a senior at the University of Chicago who helped organize the encampment, said the protesters

also want more money allocated to education and housing on the South Side.

“From this divestment campaign to the divestment campaigns all around the world, we demand divestment, repair, justice, freedom for all Palestinians,” Moon G., an incoming master’s student at the University of Chicago Divinity School, told the crowd.

Nearby, Israeli flags hung on a line strung between two lamp posts.

Rayna said the university “refuses to be in conversation” about the demands and turned down requests for a public meeting regarding divestment from Israel in the fall.

“Here we are today,” Rayna said. “We understand that our liberation is connected. The liberation of people from the South Side of Chicago to Northwestern to Palestine is connected.”

Rayna said organizers were inspired by student movements from the 1980s against apartheid in South Africa when planning the encampment. Student protesters then built shantytowns to protest the living conditions of Black people under apartheid.

“The reality is that people of Gaza are living in tents in Rafah,” Rayna said. “This is all about solidarity with them. This is not about us as students.”

A noontime rally was punctuated with the chant: “Disclose. Divest. We will not stop. We will not rest.”

Students and faculty mounted pro-Palestinian protests across at several Chicago universities and colleges last week. Demonstrators at Northwestern University’s Evanston campus set up an encampment Thursday, with some staying at the site overnight. Hundreds of students at U of C, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Columbia College Chicago, and Roosevelt University all marched on Friday in solidarity with Palestinians living in Gaza.

Students at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign also launched an encampment, resulting in at least one arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
1 of 17
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
2 of 17
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
3 of 17
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
4 of 17
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
5 of 17
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
6 of 17
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
7 of 17
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
8 of 17
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
9 of 17
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
10 of 17
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
11 of 17
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
12 of 17
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
13 of 17
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
14 of 17
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
15 of 17
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
16 of 17
University of Chicago protest
Student protesters set up a pro-Palestine protest camp on the University of Chicago Main Quadrangle on Monday. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
17 of 17
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest
University of Chicago protest

More Israel-Hamas War coverage
Israel-Hamas War
Columbia protesters say they're at an impasse with administrators, will continue anti-war camp
As the death toll mounts in the war in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis worsens, protesters at universities all over the U.S. are demanding that schools cut financial ties to Israel and divest from companies they say are enabling the conflict.
By Associated Press
 
Israel-Hamas War
Hundreds join pro-Palestinian protests at Chicago universities; Northwestern encampment continues for 2nd night
Hundreds of protesters from the University of Chicago, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Columbia College Chicago and Roosevelt University rallied in support of people living in Gaza.
By Isabel FunkSophie Sherry, and 1 more
 
Israel-Hamas War
Northwestern students set up pro-Palestinian encampment, joining protesters nationwide
Students linked arms and formed a line against police after Northwestern leaders said the tent encampment violated university policy. By 9 p.m. protest leaders were told by university officials that arrests could begin later in the evening.
By Isabel Funk
 
Israel-Hamas War
US, 17 other countries call on Hamas to release hostages
The joint statement is the latest attempt at public pressure to advance negotiations over a potential cease-fire with Israel.
By Associated Press
 
Israel-Hamas War
Hamas releases video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin — hostage with Chicago roots
The video is the first proof of life of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was captured Oct. 7 in southern Israel. His parents have Chicago ties. Last week, his mother was named one of Time magazine’s most influential people of 2024.
By Associated Press
 
Crime
Vandals smash Palestine flag window display at Women & Children First bookstore
A window of the Andersonville feminist bookstore displaying a Palestine flag and a sign calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war was shattered early Wednesday. Police are investigating.
By Kade Heather
 
Nation/World
Biden signs a $95 billion war aid measure that forces TikTok to be sold or banned in the U.S.
The Democratic president Wednesday reached the end of a long, painful battle with Republicans to secure urgently needed replenishment of aid for Ukraine.
By Aamer Madhani | AP and Seung Min Kim | AP
 
Columnists
An empty chair at Passover Seder, affixed with a picture of a hostage
The continuing bloody war in Gaza — the 33,000 Palestinians killed and the unknown fate of Israeli hostages — casts a pall over Passover celebrations.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Columnists
Congress backs billions in aid for Ukraine, Israel. How did Illinois members vote?
Chicago Reps. Delia Ramirez, Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia and Jonathan Jackson, all Democrats and the most pro-Palestinian members of the Illinois delegation, voted no on aid to Israel. GOP Rep. Darin LaHood split from his party to support aid to Ukraine.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Israel-Hamas War
Chicagoans with ties to Middle East brace for consequences after Iran's missile strike on Israel
“There’s all kinds of dangers that can happen,” said Itai Segre, a teacher who lives in Roscoe Village with family in Jerusalem.
By Mary Norkol
 
Nation/World
Iran fires at apparent Israeli attack drones near Isfahan air base and nuclear site
The strike came just days after Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on Israel.
By Associated Press
 
2024 Democratic National Convention
No cracks in Blue Wall? Top Democrats vow Chicago is ready for convention, despite party divisions
Democrats are deeply focused on Wisconsin and Michigan to help bolster President Joe Biden’s re-election chances — and officials, in town for meetings hosted by the Democratic National Convention Committee, say they plan on showing voters a deep party contrast.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
News
Mother of Hamas hostage with Chicago roots named one of Time's 100 most influential people for 2024
Rachel Goldberg was named for her extensive campaign calling for the release of her son and the other hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7. She grew up in Streeterville.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Chicago
New leader of Jesse Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition steps down after less than 3 months on the job
The Rev. Frederick Haynes III, pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, took over as president and CEO of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in February and had planned to run the organization from Texas.
By Associated Press
 
Religion
Antisemitic acts in Illinois and nation at worst levels ever, Anti-Defamation League says
“In the 45 years since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979, it has never been this bad,” said ADL Midwest regional director David Goldenberg. According to a new report, Illinois saw a 74% increase in antisemitic incidents in 2023.
By David Struett
 
Chicago
Mayor hosts forum to combat antisemitism and other forms of hate, but some invitees skip meeting
About 20 elected officials and community organizers discussed ways the city can combat antisemitism, though attendees said it was just the start of the conversation. Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) said the gesture was ‘hollow.’
By Violet Miller
 
Transportation
40 pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested in protest blocking expressway to O'Hare
The demonstration was part of a global “economic blockade to free Palestine,” according to organizers. Protesters also took to the streets in the San Francisco Bay Area, on the Brooklyn Bridge and Interstate 5 in Eugene, Oregon.
By Mary Norkol and Cindy Hernandez
 
Israel-Hamas War
Chicago health workers protest American Medical Association's differing response to Gaza and Ukraine
Speakers at a River North protest say the AMA exhibits a ‘double standard’ in calling for a cease-fire in Ukraine but not for one in Gaza. They also question $100,000 in aid sent to Ukraine.
By Violet Miller
 
Nation/World
Israel says Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles, 99% of which were intercepted
In Washington, President Joe Biden said U.S. forces helped Israel down “nearly all” the drones and missiles and pledged to convene allies to develop a unified response.
By Associated Press
 
City Hall
Three Jewish lawmakers reject Mayor Johnson’s invite to discuss antisemitism
Chicago Ald. Deborah Silverstein, state Sen. Sara Feigenholtz, and state Rep. Bob Morgan said Brandon Johnson’s support of a cease-fire resolution showed “disrespect” for the Jewish community.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ
 
City Hall
Johnson renews call for Gaza cease-fire at Eid celebration
Thousands gathered Wednesday morning for prayers at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, where Mayor Brandon Johnson briefly gave a renewed call for peace in Gaza.
By David Struett
 
Israel-Hamas War
Local aid workers say Israeli strike on World Central Kitchen workers caused 'chilling effect' on aid efforts
The seven World Central Kitchen workers killed April 1 are among the more than 220 humanitarian workers who have been killed in the conflict, according to the U.N.
By Violet Miller
 
Israel-Hamas War
Six months after Hamas attack, hundreds gather in Highland Park call for hostages' release, support Israel
Protesters pushed for the release of hostages captured in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants. ‘We are not OK until they are all home,’ one speaker said.
By Mary Norkol
 
Israel-Hamas War
Biden faces protest over his support for Israel during White House meeting
Chicago-area doctor Thaer Ahmad, who has treated patients in Gaza, walked out of a meeting of Muslim leaders Tuesday in protest of the administration’s continued support of Israel.
By Associated Press
 
Israel-Hamas War
Oak Lawn doctor, Muslim leaders angry over Gaza reject chance to break Ramadan fast with Biden
A year ago, President Joe Biden marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan by holding a celebration at the White House. This year, Muslim invitees including the Palestinian American doctor, who treated wounded in Gaza, declined to join an iftar dinner.
By Associated Press and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
City Hall
Ald. Sigcho-Lopez survives Housing Committee ouster attempt after flag-burning controversy
The leadership coup failed by a 29-16 vote, after the City Council member reported he met on Easter with Ald. Chris Taliaferro, a military veteran who led the call for his resignation as committee chair.
By Fran Spielman
 
City Hall
Mayor Johnson backs Ald. Sigcho-Lopez in flag-burning controversy
The mayor made it clear he would not remove the City Council member for appearing at a rally where an American flag was burned to protest U.S. support for Israel.
By Fran Spielman
 
City Hall
Pro-Palestinian protest disrupts City Hall news conference called to condemn flag-burning
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) repeated Monday that he has no plans to apologize for attending a rally outside City Hall on Friday night after a U.S. flag was burned — and, he added, the veteran responsible for the protest has apologized for making Sigcho-Lopez a political target.
By Fran Spielman
 
Elections
Did Gaza protest vote make a mark on Illinois primary and impact support for Biden?
The president appears to have gotten less support from Cook County voters than any incumbent Democratic presidential candidate since Jimmy Carter 44 years ago.
By Nader Issa
 
Columnists
Flag burning IS free speech — and so is sham patriotism
Our military did not fight so Americans could be free to agree with Ald. Chris Taliaferro.
By Neil Steinberg
 

Next Up In Israel-Hamas War
Chicago City Council member on hot seat over rally appearance where U.S. flag was burned
Anti-Defamation League accuses Chicago Palestinian advocate groups of fueling antisemitism
Trump nod helps Republican Bost beat Bailey downstate; Democrats Foster, Casten win in suburbs
I'm a Chicago-area doctor who treated children in Gaza. Here's what I saw.<br/>
Intruder vandalizes Loop mosque, is accused of blurting offensive statements during prayers
Muslim community leaders urge Illinois voters to protest Biden by writing in 'Gaza' on primary ballot
The Latest
Iza Redlinski holds a bouquet of garlic mustard, an invasive plant she picked out of Red Gate Woods in the Cook County Forest Preserves on April 25, 2024.
Suburban Chicago
Cook County Forest Preserves is launching a $10 million makeover of Palos Preserves
Officials say the project is the biggest ecological restoration project ever for the preserves.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
SOLITARY-041924_5.jpgJoseph Moore, an apprentice at Restore Justice who advocates for the abolishment of solitary confinement, stands in the middle of an alley in the 300 block of West Erie Street in River North, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moore spent 15 months in solitary confinement while serving a 60-year prison sentence. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Politics
Solitary confinement in Illinois prisons violates human rights, Chicago lawyers group says
“Prisons exist to punish and rehabilitate people — not to torture and destroy them,” says the report from the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, which found that hundreds of people are kept in solitary confinement at any one time across the state.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
My_Next_Guest_with_David_Letterman_and_John_Mulaney_n_00_27_15_19RC.jpg
Movies and TV
John Mulaney returns to St. Ignatius for playful, sometimes poignant David Letterman chat
The Chicago native and his fellow master of sarcasm teamed up for an especially entertaining edition of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”
By Richard Roeper
 
cpd-0110.jpg
Crime
Woman shot, prompting SWAT response in South Shore
The alleged gunman fled into a nearby building and a SWAT team responded, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
fotw05-01-24walleyeheidecke.jpg
Outdoors
Personal-best walleye comes from Heidecke Lake
Dave Strobel caught and released his personal-best walleye Thursday at Heidecke Lake.
By Dale Bowman
 