Monday, April 29, 2024
Man killed after Belmont Cragin shooting

A man, 32, was near the sidewalk in the 5600 block of West Diversey Avenue just before 6 p.m. when someone approached him and shot him with a handgun, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he later died.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed after a shooting in Belmont Cragin Monday evening, according to police.

A man, 32, was near the sidewalk in the 5600 block of West Diversey Avenue just before 6 p.m. when someone approached him and shot him with a handgun, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he later died.

No one is in custody.

La Voz Chicago
Icónico restaurante del centro de Chicago se convierte en Pancho’s Cantina
Se ha removido “Plymouth” del anuncio gigante y será reemplazado por “Pancho’s”.
By Jessica Ma
 
David Vargas and his wife, Daryenis, dance after getting married with 14 other couples in a joint celebration.
La Voz Chicago
Fotos: 15 parejas de migrantes contraen matrimonio en una ceremonia en Chicago
Las parejas, en su mayoría de Venezuela, se reunieron en Park Community Church para la ceremonia de casi dos horas y media.
By Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ
 
University of Chicago students, faculty members and their supporters protest in support of Palestine and march around the South Side campus, Friday, April 26, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Universidades de Chicago se unen a Northwestern en manifestaciones pro palestinas
Cientos de manifestantes de la Universidad de Chicago, la Escuela del Instituto de Arte de Chicago, Columbia College Chicago y la Universidad Roosevelt se manifestaron en apoyo de las personas que viven en Gaza.
By Isabel FunkSophie Sherry, and 1 more
 
Rockies Cubs Baseball
Cubs
Cubs provide promising injury updates on Justin Steele, Seiya Suzuki and Kyle Hendricks
The team has been snakebitten by injuries early this season.
By Maddie Lee
 
Bulls
Bulls changes continue with team moving on from Chip Schaefer
Schaefer made his name during the dynasty years, but with Arturas Karnisovas looking for changes, the Bulls moved on from Schaefer on Monday.
By Joe Cowley
 