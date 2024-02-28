Bulls guard Coby White trying to figure out the right work-life balance

Coby White is going through it.

The Bulls guard wouldn’t admit it after the Detroit loss and is not the type of player to really ever admit that he’s battling fatigue and losing, but there’s two truths he can’t deny: The numbers and what his coach has been seeing.

Over the last six games entering Wednesday, White was 37-of-104 from the field (35.6%) and a dismal 14-of-47 (29.8%) from three-point range. In his previous 52 games this season, White was 46.5% from the field and 40.2% from three.

“The minutes ain’t catching up,” White said when asked about it. “I just gotta hit shots.”

Obviously, but with just 23 games left in the regular season and the Bulls doing all they can to hold down a play-in spot, White not only needs to hit more shots but also figure out a routine between games that is less taxing.

The problem with White is he’s only known one speed when it comes to his off-day work and in-season routine. It’s finally resulted in him becoming “Robin” in Zach LaVine’s absence, so to ask him to throttle it back isn’t what Billy Donovan wants to do.

There needs to be a happy medium, however.

“You don’t want to lose that perspective but there’s a point of how efficiently can you work with the time you have and developing the routine,” the Bulls coach said on Wednesday about White. “And we’ve talked to him a lot about it where, ‘Listen, coming in the gym and driving yourself into the ground is not always the solution or the answer.’

“I would rather have a guy like Coby that’s willing to put the work in rather than a guy where you’re like, ‘C’mon, let’s watch more film, let’s get in the gym.’ He’s never ever shied away from work. But I also think that when you’re coaching somebody the routine has got to be theirs because there’s nothing worse for a player to go into a game with the anxiety of, ‘I’m not prepared.’ Where is that balance? He’ll have to strike that for himself.”

The good thing is he has proven vets to talk to in Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan, but at the same time his workload in between games falls on him and his comfort level.

The last thing the already short-handed Bulls need is two weeks left in the season, a play-in spot slipping away, and White on fumes.

“These are all things he’s going through in trying to figure out his routine,” Donovan added. “Because I think it’s really hard for a player that has worked his way to this level and then has started to have some success, then has moved himself into a different level than he was two years ago.

“You have to change. It’s not so much he’s got to change his game, but he’s got to change – not necessarily the routine – but how much rest, how much work.”

Hamming it up

The injured right hamstring that Caruso suffered in the Pistons loss did not take to treatment quick enough to get him ready for the Cavaliers game, so the all-defensive candidate missed the game.

What Donovan couldn’t answer was how long would Caruso be sidelined.

“A lot of it will be to see how he responds (to treatment),” Donovan said. “I didn’t really ask what the timeline would be so probably have a better idea (Thursday), once he goes through some treatment and they see him a little bit more.”