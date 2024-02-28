Bulls bounce back from embarrassment to beat Cavaliers in double overtime

The Bulls remain an enigma.

Lose to lowly Detroit on Tuesday, only to come back in double overtime and beat the second-best team in the Eastern Conference in the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Embarrassment to downright heroic in 24 hours.

Thanks to 11 points by DeMar DeRozan in that second overtime, as well as a ridiculous rebounding night from Andre Drummond in which the big man grabbed 26 rebounds, the Bulls (28-31) outlasted their division rivals 132-123.

Not only did the win help the Bulls avoid the season sweep to the Cavs but kept them firmly locked into that No. 9 play-in spot with Atlanta slowly trying to creep up from 10th.

“No disrespect to Detroit, but that’s a game we should have,” DeRozan said. “I know I was pissed off. I was up ‘til 6 o’clock this morning just pissed off about losing. Just eager to get back out there (Wednesday) and everybody showed it.”

Especially on the glass where the Bulls outrebounded the visiting team by an eye-opening 74-39. A disparity that wouldn’t seemingly take two overtimes for the Bulls to win, but since when does Billy Donovan’s team do anything easy?

Besides Drummond’s 26, Nikola Vucevic grabbed 13. Both players also combined for 15 offensive rebounds.

“The math is very simple – you have two guys that are very good at rebounding, one of them historically being the best to ever do it and the other is right behind me, so it makes it hard for teams,” Drummond said of the damage the two caused. “They’ve got to make a decision on who are they going to block out – either me or him, so you’ve got to pick your poison.”

How important was it for the Bulls to bounce back? There’s a reason Vucevic was caught on camera whipping a chair on the bench with a towel in anger after fouling out in the first overtime. With 23 regular-season games left Vucevic knows all of this matters.

DeRozan, who finished with 35 in over 48 minutes of work, shared Vucevic’s passion.

“We stayed with it,” DeRozan said. “Guys just kept saying stick with it. It was tough, but we stuck with it. Will. It’s all will. We got a team full of guys that are all will.”

Even more impressive was Cleveland had won 11 straight overtime games. That streak was finally put to bed.

Hard to tell it would be early on.

Give the Bulls credit, because the start of the game had “long night” written all over it off the tip, especially when former Bull turned Bull-killer, Max Strus, picked up right where he left off in a heroic performance over the Mavericks less than 24 hours earlier, hitting the three-pointer to start the game.

In just over four minutes, the Cavs lead was six. Within five minutes it was 10.

By the time the first quarter came to an end, the visiting team was up 32-23, and it felt like the deficit could have been much worse.

Thanks to Vucevic and Drummond – aka the “Jumbo Lineup” – it wasn’t. The Bulls outrebounded Cleveland 16-7 in that first quarter, setting the tone for what was coming.

In outscoring the Cavs 29-21 in the second stanza, the Bulls also outrebounded them 23-11, including 12 offensive rebounds that led to 10 second-chance points.

The Bulls also closed out the first half with 17 offensive rebounds, which was the most by a Bulls team since 1997 when they nabbed 21 in a half against the Los Angeles Clippers.

“It just speaks to this team,” Drummond added of the win. “We continue to fight. We knew what we did wrong (against Detroit).”