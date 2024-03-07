Jazz fall short on final note as the Bulls again make life difficult

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Nikola Vucevic knows uncertainty very well.

That’s why the Bulls veteran big man refuses to swim in those waters. Sure, he’ll dip his toe in, maybe even the whole foot, but if Year 13 has taught him anything it’s lock in on what’s immediately in front, deal with the peripheral tomorrow.

“It’s about focusing on the present and doing all I can to help this team win,” Vucevic reiterated on Wednesday.

The present for him was doing all he could in the 119-117 win over a short-handed Utah team, be glad they escaped with the win, and then turning his attention to Thursday and a back-to-back with Golden State. Beyond that? No thanks.

But as the Jazz game reminded Vucevic and his teammates, very little comes easily for the Bulls (30-32).

Looking to take control of the game with just over nine seconds left, the Jazz fouled DeMar DeRozan right next to the Bulls bench, and then things quickly got heated. Torrey Craig – who was in street clothes – said something in the direction of Collin Sexton, Utah’s John Collins didn’t like it, and went after Craig. Assistant coach Chris Fleming and Collins put hands on each other, and chaos ensued.

When the officials watched the replay, they awarded Jordan Clarkson the technical free throw to tie the game and give Utah new life. DeRozan then shot his two free throws, but Utah was now a three-pointer away from winning rather than tying.

Clarkson missed the three with 7.2 seconds left, but Coby White’s rebound attempt took him out of bounds. That left Sexton with the chance to play hero. He was given a wide-open look when it appeared Alex Caruso was grabbed and fell down, but Sexton missed.

“I saw DeMar get fouled,” coach Billy Donovan said. “I think Torrey said something. They obviously came over. Chris Fleming was trying to hold everybody off to kind of separate, and then from there it kind of escalated.

“I don’t look at it from a Utah situation at all. I look at it from our situation, and we’ve got to be better in those moments in my opinion. Not only did we lose a point on a technical foul, we also iced our free throw shooter.”

In most cases, maybe, but in the fourth quarter of close games DeRozan is ice.

“Not at all,” DeRozan said, when asked if he felt the delay iced him. “Just wanting to win. I wasn’t thinking anything else.”

Considering DeRozan scored 17 of his 29 points in that fourth quarter, there were actions behind those words.

As for Vucevic, he finished with a workman-like 23 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bulls now have 20 regular-season games left. It would be one thing if they were a top four team in the East and most of the core was locked into multi-year deals, but that’s far from reality. Vucevic knows that they’re one bad week from slipping out of a play-in spot and six weeks away from the front office completely having to change the direction of the franchise if it doesn’t play out like executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas is hoping.

What Vucevic won’t be doing no matter how this season ends is rocking the boat on being elsewhere. While he does have winning an NBA championship on his priority list it doesn’t go above loyalty.

“When I sign a deal, I like to stay committed to that,” Vucevic said of the three-year, $60-million free-agent contract he signed last summer. “You never know what’s going to happen with this team, they have a lot of decisions to make this summer. That will be on them to decide what happens. Who knows, they could trade me as well. You never know. But I’m not really thinking about those things.

“When the summer happens then you focus on that. There’s a lot of uncertainty with this team and a lot of questions that need to be answered, guys that need to be dealt with, but we’ll see after that. As far as me personally I signed a contract, I feel comfortable here, and I feel like there’s room to improve, and I want to be a part of it.”

He played like that in February, averaging 22 points and 11.4 rebounds in 10 games, and he knows he needs to give more over this final push.

The good news for Vucevic and his teammates is they will have the eighth easiest schedule in the NBA remaining, so a play-in spot looks like a lock.

Better news for Vucevic big picture? Even if the remaining season does go south, he’s sitting on a contract that will be very difficult to move until next trade deadline or the summer of 2025.

By then, who knows what this Bulls roster will look like or how good it could be. Both Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu have made big-time jumps this season, and even Vucevic wouldn’t be surprised to see the two guards become foundation pieces to build around moving forward.

“I’ve really been enjoying watching it, especially for Coby and Ayo,” Vucevic said. “Coby has been here for longer than I’ve been here, and that first year when Zach (LaVine) was out, Coby and I played really well together, and he’s a guy I have a lot of respect for. He brings it every day, he’s a competitor. He works his butt off every day before practice, really committed. Same for Ayo. He came in the second round, got his chance and has really taken advantage of it.”