Bulls big Nikola Vucevic getting defensive and the numbers back it up

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The numbers don’t lie as far as Billy Donovan was concerned.

The Bulls coach said on Wednesday that not only has Nikola Vucevic statistically been one of the team’s better defenders the past three years, but he passes the eye test in that department.

Entering the game against Utah, Vucevic was only behind Andre Drummond (105.8) and Alex Caruso (112.6) in defensive rating at 113.8, and he hasn’t been lower than top four over the previous three seasons, including the 2021-22 campaign in which he led the team with a 109.6 rating.

So while many in the fan base like to criticize Vucevic’s defense because he’s not a prolific shot-blocker, there’s a big picture that’s being missed, according to Donovan.

“One of the things we’ve kind of gotten away from is just being straight drop with him just because the guard gets screened, it’s so hard for a big that’s back when you got a guy coming at him with a head of steam,” Donovan said. “When the ball has come downhill, he’s done a pretty good job of going vertical, he’s always been an elite defensive rebounder. Being a veteran, he’s seen so many of these guys, and he’s diligent in his work.

“He’s not going to be as good as (Minnesota center) Rudy Gobert in drop, but we felt comfortable switching with him in certain situations and putting him on different guys, and he understands how to gap and move his feet. He’s a smart defender. I would say he’s played very well for us defensively.”

Evident by the top five defensive rating the Bulls had as a team last season, and the top 13 defensive rating they’ve showcased since this year’s dismal 5-14 start.

In Donovan’s estimation, Vucevic’s understanding of what’s being asked of him now and his high IQ are a big reason why.

“I would say Vooch is pretty disciplined, and the thing that’s great about him is based on personal you can have different coverages on a given possession because of his IQ,” Donovan said. “Maybe he’s up, maybe he traps, maybe he kind of comes up and goes back, tries to mix it up a little bit. I think his IQ is really good so I think that’s what has continued to help him evolve as a big guy.”

The other end?

Vucevic’s three-point percentage isn’t to the point where he’s suffering through sleepless nights, but the versatile scorer did say on Wednesday that he is undoubtedly “annoyed” by it.

In his world, sitting at 27.5% is all but unacceptable, and the problem is if he knew why they weren’t falling from outside he would have fixed it.

“Honestly, I don’t exactly know why they’re not going in as much as I’d like them to,” Vucevic said. “There are some where I shoot them too quick, I don’t get my feet under, and I can feel it as soon as it’s released, and those are the ones that look like bad misses when I rush them a little bit.

“But there are ones that I do everything right, it leaves my hand in a straight line, looks great, and it just doesn’t fall. I try not to overthink it, try and trust my work and the process of what I do every day, continue to shoot them with the idea that they will start falling.”

Help on the way?

According to Donovan, Torrey Craig could return to the rotation against the Warriors on Thursday, as long as there are no setbacks. Craig has missed the last seven games with the right knee injury.