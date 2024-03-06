The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Bulls Sports

Bulls big Nikola Vucevic getting defensive and the numbers back it up

As much as the fan base likes to poke at Vucevic’s defense, he’s statistically been one of the team’s better defenders the last three seasons. The numbers show it and he also passes Billy Donovan’s eye test in that department.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls big Nikola Vucevic getting defensive and the numbers back it up
Jarrett Allen Nikola Vucevic

While Nikola Vucevic isn’t blocking shots or playing the role of rim protector like some NBA centers, that doesn’t mean he’s not a good defender. Coach Billy Donovan explained on Wednesday, and has the numbers to back it up.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The numbers don’t lie as far as Billy Donovan was concerned.

The Bulls coach said on Wednesday that not only has Nikola Vucevic statistically been one of the team’s better defenders the past three years, but he passes the eye test in that department.

Entering the game against Utah, Vucevic was only behind Andre Drummond (105.8) and Alex Caruso (112.6) in defensive rating at 113.8, and he hasn’t been lower than top four over the previous three seasons, including the 2021-22 campaign in which he led the team with a 109.6 rating.

So while many in the fan base like to criticize Vucevic’s defense because he’s not a prolific shot-blocker, there’s a big picture that’s being missed, according to Donovan.

“One of the things we’ve kind of gotten away from is just being straight drop with him just because the guard gets screened, it’s so hard for a big that’s back when you got a guy coming at him with a head of steam,” Donovan said. “When the ball has come downhill, he’s done a pretty good job of going vertical, he’s always been an elite defensive rebounder. Being a veteran, he’s seen so many of these guys, and he’s diligent in his work.

“He’s not going to be as good as (Minnesota center) Rudy Gobert in drop, but we felt comfortable switching with him in certain situations and putting him on different guys, and he understands how to gap and move his feet. He’s a smart defender. I would say he’s played very well for us defensively.”

Evident by the top five defensive rating the Bulls had as a team last season, and the top 13 defensive rating they’ve showcased since this year’s dismal 5-14 start.

In Donovan’s estimation, Vucevic’s understanding of what’s being asked of him now and his high IQ are a big reason why.

“I would say Vooch is pretty disciplined, and the thing that’s great about him is based on personal you can have different coverages on a given possession because of his IQ,” Donovan said. “Maybe he’s up, maybe he traps, maybe he kind of comes up and goes back, tries to mix it up a little bit. I think his IQ is really good so I think that’s what has continued to help him evolve as a big guy.”

The other end?

Vucevic’s three-point percentage isn’t to the point where he’s suffering through sleepless nights, but the versatile scorer did say on Wednesday that he is undoubtedly “annoyed” by it.

In his world, sitting at 27.5% is all but unacceptable, and the problem is if he knew why they weren’t falling from outside he would have fixed it.

“Honestly, I don’t exactly know why they’re not going in as much as I’d like them to,” Vucevic said. “There are some where I shoot them too quick, I don’t get my feet under, and I can feel it as soon as it’s released, and those are the ones that look like bad misses when I rush them a little bit.

“But there are ones that I do everything right, it leaves my hand in a straight line, looks great, and it just doesn’t fall. I try not to overthink it, try and trust my work and the process of what I do every day, continue to shoot them with the idea that they will start falling.”

Help on the way?

According to Donovan, Torrey Craig could return to the rotation against the Warriors on Thursday, as long as there are no setbacks. Craig has missed the last seven games with the right knee injury.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Ex-Bull John Paxson joins group working on NIL opportunities for Notre Dame athletes
The Coby White Show? Just don’t ask Bulls guard anything about it
New Bulls enforcer? Nah, just Ayo Dosunmu being Chicago in a Bulls win
Bulls looking to upsize on West Coast trip with Torrey Craig’s return
Even with 22 games left, Bulls appear to be locked into No. 9 seed
Patrick Beverley reminds Bulls that they’re still lacking toughness
The Latest
Schaumburg bank robbery
Crime
Police searching for bank robber in Schaumburg
He was last seen running south on Meacham Road, police said. He was wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, black shoes with white soles and was carrying a black Under Armour backpack.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
UTEP v Northwestern
College Sports
Northwestern still looking for a home football stadium — or three — for the 2024 season
Spring practices started Monday — and Northwestern still hasn’t said where it will play its home football games this year.
By Patrick Finley
 
Cubs president Jed Hoyer says spring training is not a hard deadline for contract extension talks with Ian Happ.
Cubs
Cubs injury update: Ian Happ take BP on the field, Caleb Kilian and Nick Madrigal undergo MRIs
Happ took a step forward in his recovery from a strained left hamstring.
By Maddie Lee
 
St. Frances of Rome School at 1401 S Austin Blvd. is now staying open for the next five years thanks to donors.
News
Donors save 100-year-old Catholic school in Cicero from closure
The Archdiocese of Chicago announced Wednesday that St. Frances will stay open at least the next five years after groups and individuals pledged hundreds of thousands of dollars — though the exact figure will depend on enrollment per year.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Dodgers White Sox Baseball
White Sox
Starting rotation spot not guaranteed for White Sox’ Michael Kopech
Manager Pedro Grifol says it’s “too early” to commit to starting role for right-hander
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 