The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Bulls Sports

Thanks to a defense that found itself again, Bulls handcuff the Pacers

There has been very little for Bulls coach Billy Donovan to feel good about lately, especially on the defensive end, but just two days after an embarrassing loss to lowly Washington, the Bulls put on a defensive clinic against Indiana.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Thanks to a defense that found itself again, Bulls handcuff the Pacers
Andre Drummond

On a night in which the Bulls defense was going to be challenged by the highest-scoring team in the league, they stepped up in a big way, downing the Pacers by 26.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

It was unique territory for Billy Donovan to find himself in.

Just minutes after watching his Bulls team win a game by 26, and it not even feeling that close, there was very little for the coach to pick at.

The defense had held the highest-scoring team in the league under 100 for the first time this season in the 125-99 win, the bench showed some life, and the offense understood the importance of feeding the bigs, as Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond were headaches for the Pacers all evening.

In a month in which there have been very few moments to breathe, Donovan was able to calmly take a deep one on Wednesday.

“I thought we really were connected defensively,” Donovan said. “We were on point when we needed to switch, were on point when we needed to stay. The only way to do that is through communication. I give our guys a lot of credit.”

Deservedly so.

The win not only kept the Bulls 1 ½ games in front of Atlanta in that battle for No. 9 and No. 10 of the play-in, but kept them within four games of No. 8 Philadelphia with nine to play.

All that mattered to Alex Caruso was it was a win.

“First time they’ve been under 100 this whole season?” Caruso asked surprisingly when the question was tossed his way about handcuffing the Pacers. “I didn’t know that.

“They seemed a little tired, but we played well. We didn’t have any of those lapses where we give up a slip-out lay-up or we forget to rotate or didn’t battle for the rebound. I just feel like for the most part, besides the way we started the third quarter we were pretty consistent.”

A performance that was needed.

If this Bulls team has showcased a strength this season it has been they don’t dwell on stains from previous games.

The Monday loss to the Wizards was as greasy a stain as this roster earned in quite some time, but yet they flipped the page quickly, evident by a second quarter in which they outscored the visiting Pacers 37-20, and looked seamless in doing so.

Vucevic led the way with nine points in the quarter, but he wasn’t alone in building a 23-point lead against Indiana.

The Bulls outscored the Pacers 12-4 in the paint, won the battle of the benches 10-4, and they outrebounded Indiana 9-6 in the second quarter, completely dismantling the division rivals on both ends.

The Pacers (41-33) did try and climb off the mat in the third quarter, using their transition game and three-point shooting to get within nine, but hoop-and-harm on Drummond put-in kicked the lead back to 12.

DeMar DeRozan and Coby White made sure to put hi-tops on throats, starting off the fourth on a mission and building the lead back to 20 within five-plus minutes of the final stanza.

The win not only ended a three-game losing streak, but also earned bragging rights in the season series, taking it 3-1.

Still, Donovan has been coaching against Rick Carlisle long enough to know that the Pacers were still a very dangerous team, especially if the Bulls somehow have to meet them in a play-in scenario for the Eastern Conference.

“He has always come across to me of trying to use his personnel to the best of his ability,” Donovan said of Carlisle, who he also coached against back in their Oklahoma City-Dallas days. “I think (Tyrese) Haliburton is such a unique player, and it’s to a certain extent what we tried to do with Lonzo (Ball) – get guys down the floor, let him throw it up, let him advance it.

“I think (Carlisle’s) always done a great job of, ‘OK, here’s the personal, how do we utilize it?’ “

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls refuse to put a ceiling on the underrated offense of Alex Caruso
Loss to Wizards just a reminder that Bulls hit rock bottom long ago
Bulls stumble against lowly Wizards, making life harder on themselves
Bulls wing Dalen Terry’s shot still under construction
Bulls’ defensive breakdowns leading to crawl in standings
As guard Coby White searches for rhythm, Bulls fall to Celtics
The Latest
Clayton Harris III (left) and Eileen O'Neill Burke (rght) campaign for Cook County state's attorney on election day.
Elections
Ebb turns to slow for O’Neill Burke, whose thinning lead thickens ever so slightly
The latest batch of city and suburban mail-in ballots in the Cook County state’s attorney’s race show Eileen O’Neill Burke leading Clayton Harris III by 1,637 votes, up 39 since Tuesday.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Alex Caruso Ben Sheppard
Bulls
Bulls refuse to put a ceiling on the underrated offense of Alex Caruso
Caruso not only has career highs in points per game this season, but also three-point attempts per contest. And as far as coach Billy Donovan was concerned, there’s a trust there for Caruso to keep shooting it.
By Joe Cowley
 
Transportation
CDOT outlines transportation upgrades on Goose Island
Two new bridges, plus bike paths and landscaping improvements are planned. Cyclists express concern that the plan doesn’t include protected bike lanes.
By Jessica Ma
 
adler_082217_10.jpg
Health
Eye experts warn of damage from staring directly at solar eclipse: ‘Do it safely’
Doctors say looking at the April 8 eclipse without approved solar glasses — which are many times darker than sunglasses — can lead to retinal burns and can result in blind spots and permanent vision loss.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Illinois StabbingsIn this image taken from video provided by WTVO-TV/WQRF-TV/NewsNation. emergency personnel work at the scene, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Rockford, Ill., where four people were killed and five were wounded in stabbings in northern Illinois. Redd said that a suspect is in police custody and was being questioned. She said police did not know the motive. (WTVO-TV/WQRF-TV/NewsNation via AP) ORG XMIT: ILTV203
Crime
Rockford stabbings leave 4 dead, 7 injured
A 22-year-old man is in police custody and was being questioned, according to Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd. She said investigators don’t have a motive for the attacks, which occurred days after a Walmart employee was stabbed to death.
By Associated Press and Kade Heather
 