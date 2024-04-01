Bulls loss to Hawks threatens their hold on home-court advantage in play-in

One step forward, 10 steps back.

Despite momentum-shifting victories this season, the Bulls have continued to find ways to give it back with critical losses, including a 113-101 misfire against the Hawks on Monday night at the United Center that brought the Hawks within half a game of the Bulls’ No. 9 spot in the standings.

The defeat negated the good feelings of a hard-fought win in Minnesota on Sunday.

“We have a few days here,” coach Billy Donovan said after the game. “Back-to-backs are always challenging. It’s part of it. Everyone has to deal with them. We do have a little bit of a break here, and recovery will be important for us.”

The Bulls (36-40) came out strong, jumping out to an 11-0 lead. But by the end of the first quarter, they were trailing the 10th-place Hawks (35-40) by two, and they went into halftime trailing by eight.

After exchanging leads briefly to open the second quarter, the Bulls never got back in front. They shot 39.4% from the field and 25% from three-point range. The Hawks, shot 50% from the field and went 19-for-40 (47.5%) from three-point range.

“Some of the threes were a byproduct of the battles at the point of the screens offensively and defensively,” Donovan said. “On both ends of the floor, [the Hawks] won those battles in a lot of ways. They shot the ball exceptionally as well. You give them credit for that. We didn’t shoot the ball nearly as well, and certainly we didn’t generate nearly as many threes. . . . It’s more the corner threes for me that we have to be better at.”

Forward DeMar DeRozan finished with a game-high 31 points with five assists and two steals. Twelve of his points came in the final 12 minutes.

But aside from his typical late-game performance, the second half lacked the competitive energy that Donovan had gushed about the Bulls having against the Timberwolves the previous night. They trailed the Hawks by 16 heading into the fourth quarter. Six Hawks finished in double figures, including guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who finished with a team-high 20 points.

Although the Bulls have been pushing for Coby White to be considered for the Most Improved Player Award, his post-All-Star break decline continued. After shooting 46.3% from the field and 39.7% from three-point range to start the season, he was shooting 39.1% from the field and 34.4% from three-point range in the 17 games entering Monday. Against the Hawks, he scored 22 points but shot 8-for-21 (38%) from the field and 2-for-7 (28.5%) from three.

The Bulls’ remaining schedule bodes well compared to that of the Hawks, who face the Nuggets, Timberwolves and Mavericks in their remaining seven games. The Bulls have six left, including against the lowly Wizards and Pistons.

“Certainly on the back end, it’s going to be more challenging because I think we play six games in 10 days,” Donovan said. “Then we still have one more back-to-back before the season closes out.”

Despite the loss, the Bulls did clinch a play-in spot with the Nets’ loss to the Pacers.

“You always want to play at home,” Donovan said. “Regardless of home court, the most important thing is your team’s health. It’s a positive thing, but probably for both of us [Bulls and Hawks], it’s going to come down to the wire.”

