Former Bull Rondo arrested on gun, drug charges

Former Bulls guard Rajon Rondo was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, all misdemeanors, Louisville TV station WDRB reported Monday, citing court records and a spokesperson for the Indiana State Police.
The 37-year-old Rondo, who played for the Bulls in 2016-17, was pulled over Sunday in Jackson County, Indiana, because of a traffic violation when a trooper smelled marijuana, ISP spokesperson Sgt. Stephen Wheeles told the TV station.
Wheeles told the station a search found a gun and drug paraphernalia. He said Rondo was taken to jail, where he posted bond. Rondo was not allowed to possess a firearm because he had a no-contact order against him, WDRB reported.
The Latest
Family of pharmacy resident killed in 2018 shooting at Mercy Hospital to receive $20 million in settlement
Dayna Less was stepping off an elevator at Mercy Hospital, when she was fatally shot by Juan Lopez on Nov. 19, 2018. Two others were killed in the attack before Lopez was shot dead by a police officer.
‘I dropped my son off at school, and that was the last time I saw him alive,’ said Blondean Gartley, whose son, Monterio Williams, was shot and killed last week.
The woman, 48, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene in the 7600 block of South East End Avenue, police said.
The man was in the 7100 block of South South Chicago Avenue about 5:49 p.m. Monday when a vehicle pulled up and an occupant shot the man, police said.
Interns, residents, chief residents and fellows at the McGaw Medical Center voted 794 to 148 in favor of union representation, an NLRB spokesperson said.