Former Bull Rondo arrested on gun, drug charges

Former Bulls guard Rajon Rondo was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, all misdemeanors, Louisville TV station WDRB reported Monday, citing court records and a spokesperson for the Indiana State Police.

The 37-year-old Rondo, who played for the Bulls in 2016-17, was pulled over Sunday in Jackson County, Indiana, because of a traffic violation when a trooper smelled marijuana, ISP spokesperson Sgt. Stephen Wheeles told the TV station.

Wheeles told the station a search found a gun and drug paraphernalia. He said Rondo was taken to jail, where he posted bond. Rondo was not allowed to possess a firearm because he had a no-contact order against him, WDRB reported.