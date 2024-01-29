The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 29, 2024
Former Bull Rondo arrested on gun, drug charges

Former NBA player was pulled over Sunday in Jackson County, Indiana, because of a traffic violation when a trooper smelled marijuana

By  Sun-Times wires
   
Rajon Rondo

Bulls guard Rajon Rondo (9) throws the ball past Atlanta Hawks forward Kris Humphries (43), with Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez, right, watching, during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.

Nati Harnik/AP

Former Bulls guard Rajon Rondo was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, all misdemeanors, Louisville TV station WDRB reported Monday, citing court records and a spokesperson for the Indiana State Police.

The 37-year-old Rondo, who played for the Bulls in 2016-17, was pulled over Sunday in Jackson County, Indiana, because of a traffic violation when a trooper smelled marijuana, ISP spokesperson Sgt. Stephen Wheeles told the TV station.

Wheeles told the station a search found a gun and drug paraphernalia. He said Rondo was taken to jail, where he posted bond. Rondo was not allowed to possess a firearm because he had a no-contact order against him, WDRB reported.

