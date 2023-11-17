The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 17, 2023
Business News Health

FDA is screening US cinnamon imports after more kids sickened by lead-tainted applesauce

At least 34 children in 22 states, including Illinois, have reportedly been sickened by lead poisoning.

By  Jonel Aleccia | AP
   
SHARE FDA is screening US cinnamon imports after more kids sickened by lead-tainted applesauce
This image shows three recalled applesauce products — WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches.

This image shows three recalled applesauce products — WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is screening imports of cinnamon from multiple countries for toxic lead contamination after growing reports of children who were sickened after eating pouches of applesauce and apple puree.

Cinnamon from a manufacturer in Ecuador is the “likely source” of high levels of lead found in recalled pouches of applesauce puree linked to illnesses in at least 34 children in 22 states, the FDA said Friday. It reported at least one case in Illinois.

But the agency noted there have not been other reports of illness or elevated blood lead levels tied to the spice that’s popular in holiday baking.

The agency has not yet been able to collect and directly test samples of the cinnamon in the product. Import records show that WanaBana LLC of Coral Gables, Florida, received shipments of cinnamon apple fruit puree from Austrofood, a manufacturer in Ecuador.

One pouch of recalled WanaBana apple cinnamon puree collected from a Dollar Tree store was found to have lead levels more than 200 times higher than proposed FDA guidance would allow, officials said.

The agency does not regulate specific levels of heavy metals — including lead — in spices, said Joanne Slavin, a food science professor at the University of Minnesota.

Consumers should be aware that cinnamon may contain lead, she said, but the FDA’s release on Friday said there’s no indication that cinnamon products other than the applesauce puree are affected.

“I wouldn’t want to panic people and say if you put cinnamon in your pumpkin pie, you’re a bad grandma,” she said.

Illnesses linked to the pouches have been reported in children ages 1 to 3, with at least one child showing a blood lead level eight times higher than the level that raises concern, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

There’s no safe level of lead exposure, but the CDC uses a marker of 3.5 micrograms per deciliter to identify children with higher levels than most. The affected children’s blood lead levels ranged from 4 to 29 micrograms per deciliter.

The recalled fruit products include pouches of WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree and Schnucks and Weis brand cinnamon applesauce. They were sold at Dollar Tree, on Amazon and in other online outlets.

Kids who may have eaten the products should be tested for lead levels, health officials said. Children who have fallen ill reported headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and anemia, but often kids may show no symptoms.

Lead exposure can lead to serious learning, cognitive and behavior problems. Heavy metals like lead can get into food products from soil, air, water or industrial processes, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Contributing: Subrina Hudson

Next Up In News
Picture Chicago: 20 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
El estado de Illinois aprueba $160 millones para ayudar a Johnson con los migrantes
Holiday hordes? Record number of Thanksgiving travelers expected at O’Hare and Midway: ‘Travel’s coming back’
Union workers at Stellantis and Ford close to ratifying deals that would end lengthy labor disputes
Water beads added to list of dangerous toys ahead of holiday shopping season
Passengers have questions, no answers on why CTA train crash happened
The Latest
Illinois v Minnesota
College Sports
Big Game Hunting: Illinois, Northwestern get Week 12 shots to lock into bowl position
It can’t be that hard for the Illini to beat Iowa, can it? And why is Purdue favored in Evanston?
By Steve Greenberg
 
GettyImages_951981044.jpg
Bears
2024 NFL draft tracker: Bears control No. 1 and No. 5 picks
A week-by-week update where the Bears will pick in the upcoming draft.
By John Silver
 
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson places his hand on his chest as the national anthem plays during a graduation ceremony for new firefighters at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier, Thursday, Nov. 16.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 20 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
A Chicago firefighter died battling a blaze in Lincoln Park, several protesters demanding peace in Gaza were detained at the Ogilvie Transportation Center, and Hannibal Buress performed stand-up comedy and music as Eshu Tune at The Chicago Theatre.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Al ayudar a esas personas a llegar más rápidamente a sus destinos finales, los funcionarios estatales esperan que la demanda de refugios urbanos caiga en un 10%. | Ashlee Rezin/Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
El estado de Illinois aprueba $160 millones para ayudar a Johnson con los migrantes
El estado proporcionará $65 millones para un sitio de refugio preparado para el invierno donde hasta 2,000 migrantes pueden permanecer hasta seis meses. Otros $30 millones ayudarán a establecer un centro de admisión. Los $65 millones restantes pagarán servicios legales y de otros tipos de apoyo.
By Michael Loria
 
Karol G posa con sus premios durante la 24ª entrega anual de los Latin Grammy el jueves por la noche en Sevilla, España.
La Voz Chicago
Karol G, Shakira y Bad Bunny entre artistas reconocidos en los premios Latin Grammy 2023
Natalia Lafourcade, que ya era la mujer con más Latin Grammy en la historia, incrementó su cuenta a los 16 con otros dos premios.
By Associated Press
 