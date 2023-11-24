The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 24, 2023
Business News Chicago

Chicago Fed prez Austan Goolsbee sees ‘golden path’ toward lower inflation without recession

The head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, says the economy appears headed to a “soft landing” in which inflation returns to the Fed’s 2% target without an economic crash.

By  Christopher Rugaber | AP
   
SHARE Chicago Fed prez Austan Goolsbee sees ‘golden path’ toward lower inflation without recession
Austan Goolsbee (left), president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

Austan Goolsbee (left), president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

AP

Austan Goolsbee, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, says the economy appears to be on what he calls the “golden path” — another term for what economists call a “soft landing” in which the Fed would curb inflation without causing a deep recession.

“Any time we’ve had a serious cut to the inflation rate, it’s come with a major recession,” Goolsbee said in an interview with The Associated Press. “And so the golden path is a ... bigger soft landing than conventional wisdom believes has ever been possible. I still think it is possible.”

At the same time, he cautioned: “I haven’t moved so far as to say that that’s what my prediction is.”

Goolsbee declined to comment on the likely future path for the Fed’s key short-term interest rate. Nor would he say what his thoughts were about the timing of an eventual cut in interest rates.

But Goolsbee’s optimistic outlook for inflation underscores why analysts increasingly think the Fed’s next move will be a rate cut rather than an increase. Wall Street investors foresee essentially no chance of a rate hike at the Fed’s meetings in December or January. They put the likelihood of a rate cut in March at 28% — about double the perceived likelihood a month ago — and roughly a 58% chance of a cut in May.

Goolsbee also said he thought inflation would continue to slow toward the Fed’s target of 2%. Partly in response to the higher borrowing costs that the Fed has engineered, inflation has fallen steadily, to 3.2% in October from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022.

“I don’t see much evidence now that ... inflation [is] stalling out at some level that’s well above the target,” Goolsbee said. “And thus far I don’t see much evidence that we’re breaking through and overshooting — that inflation is on a path that could be something below 2%.”

The Fed raised its benchmark short-term rate 11 times over the past year and a half, to about 5.4%, the highest level in 22 years. 

Those rate hikes have heightened borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, including for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards

Fed officials have remained reluctant to declare victory over inflation or to definitively signal that they are done hiking rates.

A week ago, Susan Collins, head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said she saw “positive signs” regarding the path of inflation. But Collins also said, “We’re in a phase of being patient, really assessing the range of data and recognizing that things are uneven.”

Collins said she hasn’t ruled out the possibility of supporting another rate hike but said that’s “not my baseline.”

The government reported that inflation cooled in October, with core prices — which exclude volatile food and energy prices — rising just 0.2% from September. The year-over-year increase in core prices — 4% — was the smallest in two years. The Fed tracks core prices because they’re considered a better gauge of inflation’s future path.

Related

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Used-car dealers keep selling vehicles despite safety recalls. We found dozens for sale.
Catholic order, New Lenox school pay $2 million over accusation ex-principal raped a student
Feds dropped in on Burger King owner the same day they raided Ed Burke’s aldermanic offices
Brighton Park migrant tent site is polluted with toxic heavy metals; city plans cleanup
Burger King owner’s ‘gut feeling’ told him he should have hired Ed Burke’s law firm
‘I perceived it as a threat.’ Jurors hear how Field Museum scrambled to please a snubbed Ed Burke
The Latest
IC Catholic players share the Class 3A state championship trophy with their fans,
High School Football
Illinois high school football state championship scores
All the scores from this weekend’s title games at ISU.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of alleged sexual abuse by two more women, one week after the music mogul settled a separate lawsuit with the singer Cassie that contained allegations of rape.
Celebrities
Two more women accuse Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexual abuse
Court filings detail acts of sexual assault, beatings and forced drugging allegedly committed in the early 1990s by Combs.
By Associated Press
 
At least 200 people rallied in Water Tower Plaza on Friday against violence in the Gaza Strip.
Israel-Hamas War
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally on Mag Mile to draw attention to Israel-Hamas war
Many attendees said terms of a four-day cease-fire in the Israeli bombardment of Hamas weren’t enough to end the long-term misery either.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Paris Hilton poses at GQ’s Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles.
Celebrities
Paris Hilton announces arrival of baby daughter, London
Hilton and Reum announced the arrival of their son Phoenix, also via surrogate, in January.
By Associated Press
 
People react as they hear the news of the release of 13 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Friday marks the start of a four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, during which the Gaza militants pledged to release 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Israel-Hamas War
Hamas frees 24 hostages in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners as part of cease-fire swap
The freed hostages included 13 Israelis, 10 people from Thailand and one from the Philippines, according to Qatar.
By Associated Press
 