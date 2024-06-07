Signature Room space sold — but another restaurant is off the table, new owners say

The operator of the observation deck at the former John Hancock Center has bought the space that housed the famed Signature Room — months after that restaurant abruptly closed.

360 Chicago’s observation deck on the 94th floor of the building, now known simply as 875 N. Michigan, will not be impacted by the construction of whatever the former restaurant and lounge space on the 95th and 96th floors will be transformed into, the company said in a statement.

But the company did take one thing off the table, saying there will be no new restaurant in the 30,000-square foot space.

“We’re exploring a number of options for the space at this time,” 360 Chicago Managing Director Nichole Benolken said in a statement. “Our team is in the very early development stages, and we’ll have more information to share in the coming months.”

The new space is expected to open in 2026, Benolken said.

Magnificent Mile Association CEO Kimberly Bares said the purchase affirms “investing on Michigan Avenue is a good business decision.”

“Every one of these purchases and investments is further evidence of the rebound that Michigan Avenue is experiencing,” Bares said. “We are a district on the rise and we don’t look in the rear view mirror much these days, we’re focused on the future, and this is more good news.”

The high-end restaurant and lounge near the top of the 100-story skyscraper offered unmatched views, setting itself as a long popular spot for romantic dinners and special celebrations.

After three decades in business, the Signature Room closed in September, with its owners citing “severe economic hardship” spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The famed restaurant also closed its doors on a sour note for workers.

Unite Here Local 1, which represented the 132 workers at the Signature Room and its lounge, filed a lawsuit against the business claiming the restaurant closed without proper notice. Workers said they were notified of the closure that same morning.

A judge eventually ruled in the union’s favor, awarding the workers $1.5 million in back pay and benefits.