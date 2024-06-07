The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 7, 2024
Business Chicago Gold Coast

Signature Room space sold — but another restaurant is off the table, new owners say

360 Chicago, which has an observation deck and bar on the 94th floor of the former John Hancock Center, announced the purchase of the 95th and 96th floors, which housed the restaurant and lounge near the top of the building, now known simply as 875 N. Michigan Ave.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE Signature Room space sold — but another restaurant is off the table, new owners say
Partial view of customers in the Signature Room’s dining area in 1999.

Part of the Signature Room dining area in 1999.

Sun-Times file

The operator of the observation deck at the former John Hancock Center has bought the space that housed the famed Signature Room — months after that restaurant abruptly closed.

360 Chicago’s observation deck on the 94th floor of the building, now known simply as 875 N. Michigan, will not be impacted by the construction of whatever the former restaurant and lounge space on the 95th and 96th floors will be transformed into, the company said in a statement.

But the company did take one thing off the table, saying there will be no new restaurant in the 30,000-square foot space.

“We’re exploring a number of options for the space at this time,” 360 Chicago Managing Director Nichole Benolken said in a statement. “Our team is in the very early development stages, and we’ll have more information to share in the coming months.”

The new space is expected to open in 2026, Benolken said.

Related

Magnificent Mile Association CEO Kimberly Bares said the purchase affirms “investing on Michigan Avenue is a good business decision.”

“Every one of these purchases and investments is further evidence of the rebound that Michigan Avenue is experiencing,” Bares said. “We are a district on the rise and we don’t look in the rear view mirror much these days, we’re focused on the future, and this is more good news.”

The high-end restaurant and lounge near the top of the 100-story skyscraper offered unmatched views, setting itself as a long popular spot for romantic dinners and special celebrations.

After three decades in business, the Signature Room closed in September, with its owners citing “severe economic hardship” spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The famed restaurant also closed its doors on a sour note for workers.

Unite Here Local 1, which represented the 132 workers at the Signature Room and its lounge, filed a lawsuit against the business claiming the restaurant closed without proper notice. Workers said they were notified of the closure that same morning.

A judge eventually ruled in the union’s favor, awarding the workers $1.5 million in back pay and benefits.

Next Up In Business
Historic Jewelers Building to be sold, possibly converted under new owners
Curfew kerfuffle? Opinions different as night and day on earlier curfew for youths downtown
These Chicago high school students design, sell their own streetwear
Fruit, veggies at Chicago-area farmers markets could be hurt due to cold snaps this spring
Calumet Fisheries to reopen Saturday — rebuilt after devastating fire last fall
Foxtrot founder says some Chicago stores could reopen this summer
The Latest
IMG_0098 (1).jpg
News
Brother remembers worker killed in fall from scaffolding as 'funny, super chill guy who had your back'
David O’Donnell, 27, died and another worker was injured Thursday after they fell from scaffolding at still-under-construction University of Chicago Cancer Center. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Urban Prep Academies ceremony
Education
CPS decision not to renew Urban Prep charter OK, appellate judge rules
Ruling means charter schools are not protected by the state’s school closing moratorium, which ends next year. The appellate decision is important because it frees the board to vote not to renew charter school contracts.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Two Chicago-based companies are teaming up to purchase the landmark Jewelers Building on East Wacker Drive.
Housing & development
Historic Jewelers Building to be sold, possibly converted under new owners
“We’re looking at every option right now,” Bob Clark, executive chairman and founder of Clayco, said of the building’s future. Clayco is joining forces with development firm The Prime Group to acquire the building by the year’s end.
By Abby Miller
 
Houston Astros v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs' Nico Hoerner out of lineup vs. Reds, X-rays on right hand 'inconclusive'
Notes: The Cubs activated left-hander Jordan Wicks from the 15-day IL.
By Maddie Lee
 
SPRINGFIELD-05XX24-1.jpg
Columnists
State election law drama isn't over
GOP candidate Jay Keeven, believed to be the target of the law essentially designed to prevent Republicans from putting candidates on the ballot after the March primary, could still be tossed off the ballot when the Illinois State Board of Elections meets next month.
By Rich Miller
 