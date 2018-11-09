Amazon revives an old tradition with its new printed catalog

Amazon will send millions of customers its new 70-page toy catalog ahead of the holidays. | Screen grab from "A Holiday of Play"

In a nod to the traditions of now-shuttered brick-and-mortar retail stores, Amazon has announced it will offer its first printed catalog.

“A Holiday of Play” will feature 70 pages of toys available from the online retail giant, CNBC first reported. Children can browse the catalog, which will be mailed to millions of Amazon customers, then use a wishlist provided in its pages. Parents can take suggestions from the Amazon team in the catalog’s “Top Toys” section.

Amazon’s “Holiday of Play” catalog has integrated functionality, as well. Many of the listed toys are accompanied by QR codes that will direct customers to the toys on Amazon.com. The Amazon app can also be used to gain quick access.

The new catalog comes after the demise of Toys R Us, which shuttered its stores this year, leaving a nearly $3 billion — or 12 percent of the U.S. toy market — up for grabs just ahead of the holidays, according to NPD Group Inc., a market research group. Retailers such as Target and Party City have jumped at the opportunity to fill the Toys R Us void by introducing pop-up shops and new store layouts dedicated to toy sales.

Amazon’s 70-page catalog is also available digitally.