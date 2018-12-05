4 Chicago-area companies among best places to work in US

Paylocity, based in Arlington Heights, was the highest-ranked Chicago-area company on Glassdoor's list of top places to work in 2019. | Provided photo

Four area companies are among the country’s 100 best places to work, according to Glassdoor’s annual Employees’ Choice Awards.

Paylocity, Equity Residential, Crowe and Vi are the Chicago-area companies that made the top 100. The highest among them was Paylocity, which was ranked 20th, jumping up from 29th place last year. The other three companies — Equity Residential, Crowe and Vi — were new to the list, ranking 43rd, 50th and 53rd, respectively.

“Being the highest-ranking company in the Chicago area is truly an honor,” said Steve Beauchamp, Paylocity’s CEO. “We have spent many years building a superlative organization that rivals some of Chicagoland’s most successful and forward-thinking companies, and the Glassdoor Best Places to Work recognition demonstrates our accomplishments in this endeavor.”

Beauchamp said Paylocity, based in Arlington Heights, is humbled by the mention, and congratulated the other Chicago area companies on the list.

“Being one of only 100 employers named to the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award is a real honor,” said Crowe CEO Jim Powers. “The fact that the list is determined solely on reviews that current and former Crowe personnel posted to Glassdoor is especially meaningful to us.”

Glassdoor, a job and recruiting website, determined the ranking by considering the quantity, quality and consistency of company reviews submitted by employees between October 2017 and October 2018. The list was released Wednesday.

The best place to work in the country is Bain & Co., according to Glassdoor. Rounding out the top five were Zoom Video Communication, In-N-Out Burger, Procore Technologies and Boston Consulting Group.

Silicon Valley heavyweights LinkedIn, Facebook and Google made the top 10.