Trump tells CEOs he wants more cars built in US

Association of Global Automakers President and CEO John Bozzella, left, and Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Hackett, right, arrive for a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Friday, May 11, 2018. | AP Photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is telling automakers he wants more cars built in the U.S. He’s talking with CEOs about environmental controls, fuel economy standards and manufacturing.

The president says they’ll discuss the “manufacturing of millions of more cars within the United States, for Michigan, for Ohio, for Pennsylvania” and states like South Carolina and North Carolina.

Trump says he’s working to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement but “has never been a NAFTA fan.” He adds, “We’ll see if we can make it reasonable.”

Trump jokes to Sergio Marchionne of Fiat Chrysler that “right now he’s my favorite man in the room” because he’s moving a plant from Mexico to Michigan.

