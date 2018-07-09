IHOB was faking it — it’s back to pancakes for IHOP

IHOP temporarily changed its name to "IHOb" to promote its new burger menu, the company said. | AP photo

IHOP is flipping back to pancakes, ending a stunt that temporarily changed the chain’s name to IHOB to promote new burgers on the menu.

“We just had some burgers to bromote,” the company said in a tweet.

We just had some burgers to bromote — IHOP (@IHOP) July 9, 2018

The company announced a name change in June, which sparked a flood of social media attention, mostly making fun of the stunt.

But it moved conversation away from pancakes for a minute, a rebrand that Business Insider called an “incredible strategic move.” The plan, which came with a rollout of seven burgers including the Big Brunch Burger and the Cowboy BBQ burger, had been in motion for about a year.

To honor its return to its real name — and celebrate 60 years in the pancake business — IHOP is giving away 60 cent short stacks on July 17.

We’re giving away 60¢ short stacks on July 17 from 7a-7p for IHOP’s 60th birthday. That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers) pic.twitter.com/KsbkMJhKuf — IHOP (@IHOP) July 9, 2018

