IHOP is flipping back to pancakes, ending a stunt that temporarily changed the chain’s name to IHOB to promote new burgers on the menu.
“We just had some burgers to bromote,” the company said in a tweet.
The company announced a name change in June, which sparked a flood of social media attention, mostly making fun of the stunt.
International House of “barnacles” #IHOb #IHOP pic.twitter.com/plwjrxh73v
— Casey Dillon Shannon (@IronManFanatic1) June 14, 2018
But it moved conversation away from pancakes for a minute, a rebrand that Business Insider called an “incredible strategic move.” The plan, which came with a rollout of seven burgers including the Big Brunch Burger and the Cowboy BBQ burger, had been in motion for about a year.
To honor its return to its real name — and celebrate 60 years in the pancake business — IHOP is giving away 60 cent short stacks on July 17.