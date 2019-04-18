Appeals court reverses order that kept Westlake Hospital owner from closing

The owners of Westlake Hospital may proceed with closing the Melrose Park facility, a court has ruled.

Pipeline Health won the favorable ruling in the Illinois Appellate Court Thursday morning.

A three-judge panel ruled unanimously that the village of Melrose Park had no grounds to request a temporary restraining order against Pipeline.

“We are pleased the appellate court has ruled in our favor, and we are now working to lift the order completely,” said Pipeline Health CEO Jim Edwards. “We need to get back to investing in patients and not buildings.”

Melrose Park Mayor Ron Serpico issued statement Thursday saying that the ruling “does not erase the fact that Pipeline Health broke Illinois law by discontinuing services at Westlake Hospital. Melrose Park has worked tirelessly to hold Pipeline Health accountable to the law.”

Earlier this month, Cook Circuit Court Judge Eve Reilly had decided the sudden closure could have “irreparable harm” to the community and granted a temporary restraining order against Pipeline from shuttering the hospital until May 1 — the day after a hearing is scheduled before the state Health Facilities and Services Review Board to determine if Pipeline can shut down Westlake.

“Pipeline cannot be allowed to continue to break Illinois law without consequences and Melrose Park is looking at all options to hold Pipeline accountable, including requesting the Attorney General or State’s Attorney to intervene to protect health care access to the residents of Melrose Park,” Serpico said in his statement.

“This decision absolutely does not impact the lawsuit that Melrose Park filed alleging that Pipeline purchased Westlake Hospital under fraudulent terms.”

Manny Ramos is a corps member in Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster Sun-Times coverage of issues affecting Chicago’s South and West sides.