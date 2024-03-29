The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 29, 2024
News Transportation Chatham

More than a dozen hurt in CTA bus-van crash in Chatham

The crash left three people in serious condition, seven people in fair condition and three people in good condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE More than a dozen hurt in CTA bus-van crash in Chatham
A Chicago Fire Department truck

Multiple fire department rigs were sent to 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, about 10 a.m., for the wreck.

Sun-Times file

Thirteen people were taken to hospitals, including three in serious condition, after a van and CTA bus collided in Chatham Friday morning, fire officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the crash around 10 a.m. near 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. Five ambulances responded, taking 13 people to nearby hospitals.

Three patients were in serious condition, three were in good condition, and seven were in fair condition, according to a post from the Chicago Fire Department on the social media platform X.

The No. 79 CTA bus route was back to normal by 11 a.m. after it was was temporarily affected by the crash, according to the transit agency.

Police had no further information.

Check back for details.

Next Up In News
Girl, 9, dies after falling and hitting head in Matteson, police say
Chicago Water Taxi to resume 7-day service
Man fatally shot in Roseland
Man found beaten to death in Englewood
A gun charge filed during George Floyd rioting in Chicago is dismissed amid controversy
Rising cocoa prices have Chicago chocolate sellers feeling the pinch
The Latest
Louis Gossett Jr. attends a Legacy of Changing Lives Gala on March 13, 2018, in Los Angeles. Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and an Emmy winner for his role in the seminal TV miniseries “Roots,” has died at the age of 87.
Movies and TV
Louis Gossett Jr., Oscar winner who starred in ‘Officer and a Gentleman,’ ‘Roots,’ dies at 87
In 1983, Gossett became the third Black Oscar nominee in the supporting actor category. He won for his performance as the intimidating Marine drill instructor in “An Officer and a Gentleman” opposite Richard Gere and Debra Winger.
By Beth Harris | Associated Press
 
Little Rock Shooting
Columnists
There’s violence everywhere, not just Chicago
Chances are, if you live in an American city, particularly in the South — the most violent part of the country since forever — these things are familiar to you.
By Gene Lyons
 
A Chicago Water Taxi as it goes east on the Chicago River past Wolf Point.
Transportation
Chicago Water Taxi to resume 7-day service
For the first time since 2019, the water taxi will offer daily service between Ogilvie and Union stations, Michigan Avenue and Chinatown.
By Erica Thompson
 
Cubs Rangers Baseball
Cubs
What Michael Busch’s ‘heads-up’ play on a controversial call at the plate says about the Cubs rookie
Busch found an unconventional way to score in the loss to the Rangers.
By Maddie Lee
 
TamarackFarms-Credit-TheConservationFund8.JPG
Outdoors
Acquisition of Tamarack Farms gives Hackmatack NWR a major additon
The acquisition of Tamarack Farms makes Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge a more impactful destination and creates within Hackmatack a major macrosite for conservation.
By Dale Bowman
 