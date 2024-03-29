More than a dozen hurt in CTA bus-van crash in Chatham

Thirteen people were taken to hospitals, including three in serious condition, after a van and CTA bus collided in Chatham Friday morning, fire officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the crash around 10 a.m. near 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. Five ambulances responded, taking 13 people to nearby hospitals.

Three patients were in serious condition, three were in good condition, and seven were in fair condition, according to a post from the Chicago Fire Department on the social media platform X.

The No. 79 CTA bus route was back to normal by 11 a.m. after it was was temporarily affected by the crash, according to the transit agency.

Police had no further information.

Check back for details.

