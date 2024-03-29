More than a dozen hurt in CTA bus-van crash in Chatham
The crash left three people in serious condition, seven people in fair condition and three people in good condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Thirteen people were taken to hospitals, including three in serious condition, after a van and CTA bus collided in Chatham Friday morning, fire officials said.
The Chicago Fire Department responded to the crash around 10 a.m. near 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. Five ambulances responded, taking 13 people to nearby hospitals.
Three patients were in serious condition, three were in good condition, and seven were in fair condition, according to a post from the Chicago Fire Department on the social media platform X.
The No. 79 CTA bus route was back to normal by 11 a.m. after it was was temporarily affected by the crash, according to the transit agency.
Police had no further information.
Check back for details.
The Latest
In 1983, Gossett became the third Black Oscar nominee in the supporting actor category. He won for his performance as the intimidating Marine drill instructor in “An Officer and a Gentleman” opposite Richard Gere and Debra Winger.
Chances are, if you live in an American city, particularly in the South — the most violent part of the country since forever — these things are familiar to you.
For the first time since 2019, the water taxi will offer daily service between Ogilvie and Union stations, Michigan Avenue and Chinatown.
What Michael Busch’s ‘heads-up’ play on a controversial call at the plate says about the Cubs rookie
Busch found an unconventional way to score in the loss to the Rangers.
The acquisition of Tamarack Farms makes Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge a more impactful destination and creates within Hackmatack a major macrosite for conservation.